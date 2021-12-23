ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Top Maryland Lawmaker Files Marijuana Legalization Referendum For 2022 Ballot

By Kyle Jaeger
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA top Maryland lawmaker has pre-filed a bill to put marijuana legalization on the state’s 2022 ballot. The text of the legislation from Del. Luke Clippinger (D)—who serves as chairman of a cannabis workgroup that’s been studying the issue—was posted online on Wednesday. The bill,...

Indiana Poised To Legalize Marijuana As GOP Lawmaker Reveals Plans To File Bill During Next Session

Indiana is on its way to join other states in legalizing cannabis, as it’s just one of a few states that did not give the green light to marijuana use. Rep. Cindy Ziemke, a Republican Indiana lawmaker who serves in House leadership, announced she plans to introduce a bill to legalize the plant for both recreational and medical use in the upcoming legislative session, Marijuana moment writes.
Lawsuit To Block Maryland’s New Congressional Map

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A group of Republican legislators and voters is suing to block Maryland’s new congressional map, arguing that it’s an extreme example of Democrat gerrymandering. A group called Fair Maps Maryland filed the lawsuit last week in Annapolis on behalf of plaintiffs including Republican delegates. The suit says the new maps approved earlier this month by the state legislature violate the state Constitution by creating an unfair advantage for Democrats. The legislature, overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats, rejected maps submitted by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Instead, it approved maps that would likely preserve Democrats’ 7-1 advantage in Maryland’s eight districts, and give Democrats a better shot at winning the lone district now held by a Republican.
Second legal challenge filed against Maryland congressional map

A second legal challenge has been lodged against the new map for Maryland’s eight congressional districts. The advocacy group Fair Maps Maryland, which is aligned with Gov. Larry Hogan, filed a lawsuit Thursday arguing the map is “filled with grotesque examples of extreme partisan gerrymandering” and violates the Maryland Constitution.
Push To Have Voters Legalize Marijuana Underway For 2022

A push is underway to legalize the use of recreational Marijuana for Missourians age 21 and older. A group known as Legal Missouri 2022 is currently gathering signatures statewide to get it on the upcoming ballot, so Missouri voters can make the decision. Officials with the group say it would...
Push to legalize marijuana moves forward in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A group has submitted petitions asking Ohio lawmakers to pass a bill allowing adults to legally use and grow marijuana plants. The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol on Tuesday submitted more than 200,000 signatures to the Ohio Secretary of State. That office and county boards of election will verify if […]
Marijuana legalization proposal advances

SANDUSKY — A group trying to legalize marijuana in Ohio using the initiative petition process has reached another milestone. On Monday, the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol turned in 206,943 signatures to the Ohio Secretary of State’s office. If the secretary of state, working with local election...
Democrats: Let Iowans vote on legal marijuana

DES MOINES — Some Democratic state lawmakers for years have proposed legalizing marijuana in Iowa, just as 19 other states already have done. They have been stopped in those efforts by the Republican majorities who set the state’s legislative agenda and a Republican governor who has said she does not support legalizing marijuana.
Iowa senators want to legalize marijuana in state constitution

DES MOINES, Iowa (KELO.com) — Three Democratic state senators said Tuesday they plan to propose a constitutional amendment that would legalize the sale of recreational marijuana in Iowa for people ages 21 and older. “Marijuana prohibition has been a costly failure,” said Sen. Joe Bolkcom, D-Iowa City. “It’s ending...
Ohio Recreational Marijuana Backers Submit Signatures for Ballot Issue

A group pushing for recreational marijuana in Ohio is one step closer to the ballot after the Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol submitted 200,000-plus signatures to state officials. Now county boards of elections begin the work of verifying signatures. The coalition’s plan would allow Ohioans over 21 possess, use,...
Iowa lawmakers saying it’s time to reform marijuana laws

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - Lawmakers in Iowa are starting to say that the time has come for the state to reform its marijuana laws. Democratic State Senators Joe Bolkcom, Janet Petersen and Srah Trone-Garriott say they will propose an amendment to the state Constitution that would legalize the sale of marijuana for adults 21 and older. They say the language for the amendment has been submitted to the legislative services agency so it can be proposed during the next legislative session.
The Next States to Legalize Recreational Marijuana

Nineteen states, Washington, D.C., and Guam have legalized marijuana for recreational use by adults. Could there be more “lighting up” in the coming years? Currently, several states such as Ohio and Delaware are mulling legislation to legalize recreational cannabis for adults. (Check out the best movies and shows about weed you can watch online now.) […]
Pro-Legalization Missouri GOP Lawmaker Addresses Marijuana Resistance In His Party

“I don’t have any great hopes given the opposition of some of those senators to any form of legalization.”. Criminal justice reform wasn’t a priority for state Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, when first elected to the Missouri legislature in 2014. As he enters his final year before term limits end his tenure in the House, he pre-filed a ballot resolution to legalize marijuana and expunge civil and criminal records pertaining to all non-violent, marijuana-only offenses.
Marijuana legalization, criminal expungement to be addressed by legislature, ballot campaign

(The Center Square) – Criminal justice reform wasn’t a priority for state Rep. Shamed Dogan, R-Ballwin, when first elected to the Missouri legislature in 2014. As he enters his final year before term limits end his tenure in the House, he pre-filed a ballot resolution to legalize marijuana and expunge civil and criminal records pertaining to all non-violent, marijuana-only offenses.
Montana Lawmakers Approve Marijuana Rules Ahead Of January 1 Launch Of Legal Sales

“Lots of work went into this. I think we’ve found a pretty good balance for the people of Montana.”. A state legislative panel has reached tentative consensus with the Montana Department of Revenue on a series of recreational marijuana regulations that lawmakers informally objected to in a meeting last week, resolving—at least for now—the latest in a series of hiccups that have cropped up as the state nears the launch of its adult-use cannabis market.
New York Lawmaker Files Bill To Legalize Medical Psilocybin Treatments, With Focus On First Responders And Veterans

A New York lawmaker on Monday introduced a bill to legalize psilocybin mushrooms for medical purposes and establish facilities where the psychedelic could be grown and administered to patients. Assemblyman Pat Burke (D) filed the legislation, which would create a system in New York that’s similar to the psilocybin program...
Republicans introduce marijuana legalization bill

SANDUSKY — Two Republicans in the Ohio House have introduced a bill that would fully legalize marijuana possession and use in Ohio. House Bill 498, authored by state Rep. Jamie Callender, R-Concord, and state Rep. Ron Ferguson, R-Wintersville, seems to have a better chance of passage than an earlier and similar bill introduced by Democrats, as Republicans control the Ohio General Assembly.
