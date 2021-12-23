Top Maryland Lawmaker Files Marijuana Legalization Referendum For 2022 Ballot

ANNAPOLIS, MD (AP) – A group of Republican legislators and voters is suing to block Maryland’s new congressional map, arguing that it’s an extreme example of Democrat gerrymandering. A group called Fair Maps Maryland filed the lawsuit last week in Annapolis on behalf of plaintiffs including Republican delegates. The suit says the new maps approved earlier this month by the state legislature violate the state Constitution by creating an unfair advantage for Democrats. The legislature, overwhelmingly controlled by Democrats, rejected maps submitted by Republican Gov. Larry Hogan. Instead, it approved maps that would likely preserve Democrats’ 7-1 advantage in Maryland’s eight districts, and give Democrats a better shot at winning the lone district now held by a Republican.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 14 HOURS AGO