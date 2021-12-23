'The Matrix Resurrections' Sound Editors On Cracking A Sonic Code

For most millennials, directing duo Lana and Lilly Wachowski have seemingly been around forever, one step ahead of everyone else, using their work to tap in to social anxieties we didn't even know we had, filmmaking techniques no one had used in quite that way before, and imbuing everything they made with transcendental philosophies new and old, giving layers of meaning to even their pulpiest sci-fi stories. They jacked directly into the fears of the digital age with their most famous film The Matrix and its many sequels, forever altering pop culture in the process, but their career doesn't start and stop with a guy named Neo and some cool shades.

