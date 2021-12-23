ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Z107.7 PLAYING 36 HOURS OF CHRISTMAS MUSIC STARTING TOMORROW

By Z107.7 News
z1077fm.com
 4 days ago

Z107.7 will be the soundtrack for your Christmas holiday with more than 36 hours of non-stop Christmas music. Ernest Figueroa has the details…....

z1077fm.com

Comments / 0

Marshall News Messenger

Dawn Dillard: The music of Christmas

Continuing with the Christmas memories I’ve been writing about, I thought I’d share a bit about the music of Christmas. Nothing gets you in the spirits better than music. I’m sure we all have our favorites; from the classic “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” by Judy Garland to “Here Comes Santa Claus” by Gene Autry to the newer Christmas albums by Pentatonix and Voctave.
MUSIC
themusicuniverse.com

TOMORROW X TOGETHER drop surprise Christmas song

TOMORROW X TOGETHER has dropped its first Christmas song “Sweet Dreams” to celebrate the end of the year. The K-pop group first teased the festive track on Twitter with an image that resembles a Christmas postcard and “‘Sweet Dreams’ Coming Soon!”. The song is available...
MUSIC
panolian.com

Christmas Musical at the Cowboy Church

The congregation of the Bryant Lane Cowboy Church outside Como presented a Christmas musical over the weekend. Pictured are (from left) Pastor Woody Key, Carson Key as Daniel, Randy Mayer as Uncle Yule, Addy Mayo as Cora May, Addie Holley as Granny, Graham Taylor as Luther, Avery Simpson as Chelsea, and Selah Miller as the police. A good time was had by all. (Glennie Pou)
COMO, MS
theprp.com

Mushroomhead Premiere “A Requiem For Tomorrow” Music Video

Mushroomhead have unveiled a music video for their track “A Requiem For Tomorrow“. The band’s drummer Steve “Skinny” Felton had the following to say about this track:. “Dr. F (Ryan Farrell) and the Cleveland Chamber Choir did such an amazing job that I felt compelled...
MUSIC
TownLift

Stio hours for Christmas Eve

Tis’ the season. Winter has landed, and the lifts are running at all Park City ski and snowboard resorts. Stio will be open tomorrow, Friday, December 24th, from 10 am […]
PARK CITY, UT
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
chicagotheatrereview.com

A Live Musical Radio Play

Last holiday season, Artistic Director Jeffrey Cass and Executive Director Julie Ann Kornak, much like every other venue, were simply trying keep BrightSide Theatre afloat during the pandemic shutdown. This year it’s a different story. Although we’re still dealing with Covid-19, it’s become a little more under control. The virus, however, has made health and safety demands on most restaurants and entertainment venues. BrightSide is one of hundreds of theatres that demand proof of vaccination from their patrons and insist upon their wearing masks throughout the evening. But the best news is that BrightSide Theatre is back again. And with its return, the company has resurrected a very popular classic holiday story for the reopening of its doors. The story, set to original music, asks the question, Is there really a Santa Claus?
CHICAGO, IL
HollywoodLife

Charlize Theron Skis With Adorable Daughters Jackson, 9, & August, 6: ‘Merry Christmas’ — Photos

Winter wonderland! Charlize Theron hit the slopes for Christmas as she shared rare photos with her two beautiful girls. Charlize Theron, 46, celebrated Christmas with her daughters Jackson, 9, and August, 6, on the slopes! The Oscar winning actress posted an update to her Instagram page on Dec. 25, sharing photos from her ski vacation. In the carousel post, the South African native stood center as her two girls stood on the right and left for a selfie. The trio all wore ski goggles (pink for the girls, blue for mom) as they snuggled up for the cute moment in the snow, smiling for the casual snap. The girls also matched their pink goggles to their gloves and face covers, staying safe with helmets.
CELEBRITIES
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
PETS
Popculture

Disney Christmas Parade Infuriates Attendees After Major Error

There were a ton of unhappy campers at Walt Disney World over the Christmas holiday. On Wednesday, Disney World's Mickey's Once Upon a Christmastime Parade debuted its first daytime performance of the season. Although, many park-goers weren't able to view the parade due to issues with the new Disney Genie+ app.
TRAVEL
WWEEK

Can Anything Be Done to Stop Christmas Music Playing in Stores?

I was recently deflated to find a store playing Christmas music—loudly—the day after Halloween. Can anything be done to stop (or at least postpone) this awful slop? We all know it’s just a corporate mind trick to make us spend more. —Grumbler. The Christmas season long...
MUSIC
pdxfoodpress.com

XLB Christmas Hours

We will be open for Christmas eve and Christmas day evening for those of our neighbors who don’t feel like doing the whole cooking & clean up thing! we’re here for you, come eat with us. all of your favorites will be available until sold out! in addition,...
CELEBRATIONS
1029thebuzz.com

Rocking Christmas Music!

Wanna get in the mood, but don’t want to hear about someone’s nuts roasting or about Santa being a baby or that awful song from Maria Carey? Seriously cracks me up when billionaires say “I don’t want anything.” Yeah, cause you have the money to buy everything! Its a lot easier not to want when you have unlimited. Anywho…got off course. Here’s my favorite rock songs with a Christmas spin.
MUSIC

