Be cautious when experiencing this bug while playing Halo Infinite. Halo Infinite was one of the most anticipated video games released this year. Thanks to the early multiplayer component release, the video game installment was a hit. That was also prior to the full game launch. This month we finally got to crack open the campaign and see just the narrative for Master Chief. Having access for just under a week now, there is bound to be plenty of bugs that pop up. Today, we’re finding out at least one bug that might cause players to restart the game completely.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO