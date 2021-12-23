JOSHUA BASIN WATER DISTRICT SPECIAL MEETING TODAY

As shown in the monthly conservation charts below, it is clear that customers of Valley of the Moon Water District are keeping up the effort in conserving water. “Our customers have once again risen to the occasion and achieved substantial water savings amid the current drought. The late October rain and continued cooler weather have, no doubt, played a role in making it possible for our customers to stop irrigation and conserve significantly over last year’s November numbers.” said District General Manager, Matt Fullner. “As you will see, our cumulative year to date (July – November) conservation has now reached 26% in savings. When comparing November of 2020 to November of 2021, you will find a 45% water savings over last year.”

