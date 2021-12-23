ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conjuring The Ghost Of Christmas Past

Cover picture for the articleJust in time for the holidays author BJ Hollars brings us a Christmas story about an Eau Claire newspaper’s determination to preserve the community’s faith in Santa Claus. On a Christmas morning 118 years ago, the children of Eau Claire ran wide-eyed to their Christmas trees, anxious to see Santa’s gifts....

Reporter’s Notebook: A Scrooge in search of some Christmas ghosts

As a self-identified Scrooge, I tend to feel conflicted this time of year. In trying to enjoy the holiday season, I find myself getting frustrated with the commercialism, traffic and just overall rudeness that can come from it. But I’ve been trying to focus more on what I actually like about Christmas, and maybe fellow Scrooges might benefit from this perspective: Christmas Past.
Renaissance Dad: The Ghost of Christmas Music Present

Look out, Dad’s about to go a little Scrooge here. I have a holiday season complaint. No, I’m not going to moan about Starbucks cups. No, it’s not about saying Happy Holidays vs. Merry Christmas. People were drinking coffee from agnostic cups and saying “Happy Holidays” long before these were weapons in the War on Christmas. I’m not going to rant about the holiday decorations that went up in October. I have bigger things to complain about. Namely…
Commentary: John A. Tures — The ghost of Christmas Today

“There’ll be scary ghost stories and tales of the glories of Christmases long long ago.”. That tune, frequently sung by Andy Williams, is linked to “A Christmas Carol” by Charles Dickens. If you haven’t read the story (my wife has her middle school students read it), then...
In Victorian England, Ghost Stories Were a Beloved Christmas Tradition

Christmas traditions are abundant, from hanging stockings to leaving milk and cookies out for Santa. They’re all fairly wholesome, too. But in Victorian England, Christmas was an opportunity to exchange gruesome stories of ghosts, evil spirits, and people gone mad. According to Sara Cleto, an expert in folklore who...
Spreading the joy of Christmas… Santa and Ghost Riders make the season brighter

Santa came to the children in Elizabethton’s Housing and Development Authority neighborhoods on Monday, but he wasn’t riding in a sleigh pulled by reindeer. Instead, members of the Ghost Riders Motorcycle Club led Santa with his helpers through the streets with revving Harley motorcycles and horns blaring to bring children outside to see Santa Claus and receive Christmas gifts.
Playing the Ghost of Christmas Present allows actress to use her gifts

She’s a country girl who grew up in the Carolinas far from the glitz and glamour of the Great White Way. In fact, Zonya Love, now appearing as the Ghost of Christmas Present in a music-filled adaptation of “A Christmas Carol” at People’s Light through Jan. 2, thought about becoming a teacher or a nurse – until she stumbled into the world of theater during her high school years.
Christmas at home with the family – with 14 children

Organising all the presents and dinner is a challenge for most households at Christmas time.But imagine the stress of trying to do it in a family with 14 children.That is exactly the situation facing the Johnston family, from Co Down.Jennifer Johnston, 42, has recently given birth to her 14th child and she told PA news agency about the festive fun of trying to cook Christmas dinner for one of the biggest families in the UK.Jennifer and husband Mark’s full family is Chloe (23), Dylan (21), Ethan (20), Nadia (turns 18 on Christmas Eve), Kezia (15), Kaleb (14), Joell (12), Alfie...
Ghosts Christmas special, review: bursting with seasonal charm, goodwill and mischief

A series more or less purpose-built for the Christmas special, Ghosts (BBC One) has warmth, silliness and no fewer than nine spooks, where Charles Dickens only had four. Last year’s episode The Ghost of Christmas focused on the chequered past of disgraced Tory MP Julian (Simon Farnaby), and last night’s, He Came!, delved 150 or so years further back, revealing the torrid tale of how Button House came into Fanny’s (Martha Howe-Douglas) family. It was a story of hard times and thwarted dreams that found contemporary form in the shape of the homeless man camping on the grounds of Button House.
Christmas with my grandmother was always special – comforting beyond words

Christmas belonged to my grandmother. It was as if she invented it. On Christmas Eve, my mother would drive my sister and me from Hackney in east London to Hertfordshire. We’d arrive to an electric fire-heated house that smelled of toasted bread and radiated electric blankets. Grandma greeting us at the door, the Christmas lights blinking on the tree, Coco, her long-haired sausage dog wagging her tail at our shins. Barbara Antrobus was the quintessential English grandmother. The motherly widowed wife of a minister, still active in her community and well loved locally. Wearing floral cardigans, Coco on a short leash.
Remembering Lou Cutell: Seinfeld Actor Died at 91

Even though we all know that death is an inevitable part of life, saying goodbye to someone is never an easy thing to deal with. Needless to say, countless people were saddened when news broke that legendary actor Lou Cutell had passed away at the age of 91. The talented star spent nearly 60 years in the entertainment industry and during that time he build a very impressive resume that included movie and TV roles. He was best known for his role in projects such as Alice and Pee-Wee’s Big Adventure. Although he didn’t always have the biggest roles, Lou left a lasting impression every time he stepped in front of the camera. Keep reading to learn more about Lou Cutell and his legacy.
Remembering Eddie Mekka: Actor Died at 69

In many cases, actors have to go through several small roles before they finally get an opportunity that puts them on the map. That wasn’t the case for Eddie Mekka, though. His first on-screen role and his big break were one and the same. In 1976, he was cast as Carmine Ragusa in the sitcom Laverne & Shirley and he would be a part of the show for its entire run. When the show ended in 1983, Eddie began to focus primarily on movie roles, but playing Carmine Ragusa continued to be what he was best known for. Over the course of his career, Eddie touched the lives of countless people both near and far. Needless to say, all of those people were saddened when news broke that Eddie passed away on November 27, 2021. He was 69 years old at the time, and his death came as a shock to many. Let’s get into the life and legacy of Eddie Mekka.
Arlene Dahl, glamorous red-haired beauty of Hollywood, dies at 96

Arlene Dahl, a flame-haired Hollywood actress, beauty products entrepreneur and syndicated columnist whose dramatic off-screen life included tempestuous marriages to actors Lex Barker and Fernando Lamas and a climb back from bankruptcy, died Nov. 29 at her home in New York City. She was 96. Her son, actor Lorenzo Lamas,...
After my brother died, we barely celebrated Christmas. Then I fell in love and a switch turned on

I’ve always had a fairly complicated relationship with Christmas. My father left when I was two. He always promised we’d spend Christmas together, but he never came. There were fun and loving Christmases with my mum and brother, David. We had very little money, but my mother would manage to fill pillowcases with presents, and we’d have a tin of Quality Street and a little tree. My mother would cook a roast dinner and we’d watch movies together.
What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
