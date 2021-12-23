ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

This Week’s New Movie Trailers: More Doctor Strange, & A Return To Hogwarts

oscars.org
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor those of you still in your feels after seeing Spider-Man: No Way Home, the trailer for the next Marvel movie offers a sweet treat. Also sprinkled in this week’s batch of...

aframe.oscars.org

Comments / 0

Related
First Showing

Trailers for WB's 'Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts'

"I wouldn't be the person I am without so many people here." Warner Bros has unveiled a full official trailer for their upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts streaming special, airing on HBO Max starting January 1st. Cast members from all of the various Harry Potter films (eight in total) reunite in a retrospective special to celebrate the anniversary of the first film, including interviews and cast conversations. This is clearly a promotional stunt designed to bring attention to Harry Potter, because that's right, there's another Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore movie opening in a few months as well. Aside from the main cast, Daniel Radcliffe + Emma Watson + Rupert Grint, additional film franchise alumni in this memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman, and the filmmakers: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates. Yep - everyone is back! Take a look below.
MOVIES
Collider

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Trailer Reveals the Return of Scarlet Witch & an Evil Stephen Strange

MCU appetites clearly weren't satiated—for long, at least—by Spider-Man: No Way Home, because fan speculation over the next Strange installment, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, is already spilling over in almost every corner of the internet. Is Hugh Jackman gonna show up as Wolverine? How about frequent Sam Raimi collaborator Bruce Campbell—is he gonna pop up as Ash, or even a variant of Mysterio (who he was gonna play in Sony's canceled Spider-Man 4)?
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Robert Eggers
ComicBook

Doctor Strange 2 Trailer Puts Live-Action Twist on What If's Strange Supreme Episode

What if the trailer for Doctor Strange 2 put a live-action twist on Marvel's animated Strange Supreme? In the official first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, the sorcerer Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) faces the consequences of the dangerous spell cast to make the world forget Peter Parker (Tom Holland) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accused by Karl Mordo (Chiwetel Ejiofor) of desecrating reality, Strange reunites with Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Sorcerer Supreme Wong (Benedict Wong) to face the greatest threat to the Marvel Cinematic Universe: a sinister Stephen Strange.
MOVIES
SuperHeroHype

New Doctor Strange Movie Figures Reveal America Chavez and Rintrah

New Doctor Strange Movie Figures Reveal America Chavez and Rintrah. Well, it seems a few surprises from Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness aren’t considered overly spoilery by Hasbro or Disney. The first Marvel Legends wave of figures just went up for preorder at every major online retailer. (Entertainment Earth, with whom we have an affiliate partnership, has a case of eight, featuring an extra Doctor Strange, for $183.99. Superhero Hype earns fees from purchases made through site links.) And with them comes our first official look at America Chavez and Rintrah, two new-to-the-MCU characters. As well as Mordo’s new look, and at long last a Wong figure.
MOVIES
Collider

'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness' Poster, New Images Reveal Wanda's Return, America Chavez, and More

With Spider-Man: No Way Home crushing box office numbers everywhere, Marvel has released new images, a poster, and even a teaser trailer for its upcoming film Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Following several setbacks and fluctuating release dates, the multiverse will be coming to U.S. theaters on May 6, 2022. For now, we know that we will see the familiar faces of Wong (Benedict Wong) and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) fighting and sorcery-ing alongside the title character Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) in this follow-up to 2016’s Doctor Strange.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doctor Strange#Movie Trailers
digitalspy.com

Doctor Strange 2 trailer reveals Benedict Cumberbatch's second role

Doctor Strange 2's trailer has officially arrived online after it was teased at the end of Spider-Man: No Way Home. The first trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness formed the post-credits scene for the new Spider-Man movie. But now you don't have to wait around to watch it in all its creepy delight.
MOVIES
The Independent

Return to Hogwarts: Harry Potter cast recalls first kisses, horrible haircuts, and other moments

The Harry Potter cast members will discuss first kisses, horrible haircuts, and other moments in the forthcoming one-off special, Return to Hogwarts.Clips released on Monday (27 December), show Daniel Radcliffe, who played the lead role in the franchise, revealing that every “part of his life is connected to Leavesden”.The set of Harry Potter is based in Leavesden, which was home to all of the Harry Potter films, from 2001’s Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011.“Every part of my life is connected to Potter and to Leavesden,” Radcliffe says...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

New ‘Batman’ Trailer Features More Catwoman Interaction: “The Bat and the Cat”

A new trailer for Warner Bros.’ The Batman dropped on Monday, and it features more of Zoe Kravitz’s Catwoman. The latest, two-and-a-half-minute preview for the Matt Reeves-directed film begins with Robert Pattinson’s Bruce Wayne being approached to do more for Gotham City. “Your family has a history of philanthropy, but as far as I can tell, you’re not doing anything,” he’s told over clips of Batman in action. While continuing to grapple with the Riddler and his question-mark-filled messages, Pattinson’s Batman interacts with both Catwoman and Kravitz’s alter ego, Selina Kyle. He’s shown speaking to Selina as cats gather around his feet. “I have a thing about strays,” she tells him. Later, as Batman and Catwoman appear to be fighting, she intones: “The bat and the cat — it’s got a nice ring.” He later tells her, “Selina, don’t throw your life away.” She replies, “Don’t worry, honey, I got nine of ’em.” The Batman, set to hit theaters on March 4, also stars Paul Dano as the Riddler, Colin Farrell as the Penguin, John Turturro as crime boss Carmine Falcone, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred and Peter Sarsgaard as a Gotham City D.A. Check out the full trailer below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

Harry Potter Actor Daniel Radcliffe Admits He Has a Strange Relationship With Co-Star Robert Pattinson

For many, the highlight of the Harry Potter films is the rapport between its ensemble cast, many of whom became bonafide phenomenons amid or after their work in the films. Two of the most well-known fresh faces in that franchise are Daniel Radcliffe, who played the titular character, and Robert Pattinson, who played Cedric Diggory before starring in franchises such as Twilight and The Batman. During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Radcliffe spoke about his dynamic with Pattinson since the Potter films have wrapped, arguing that they have a "very strange relationship."
MOVIES
102.5 KISS FM

Whatever Happened to ‘Harry Potter’ Actor Harry Melling?

"Thirty-six! But last year, last year I had 37!" With a single hissy fit, Harry Melling introduced fans around the world to Dudley Dursley, Harry Potter's dreadful cousin, in the 2001 big-screen adaptation of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone. Over the next decade, Melling grew up on screen, terrorizing...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This action-packed sci-fi movie on Netflix has everyone glued to their screens

Rian Johnson has had one of the more interesting careers of any director currently working. Back in 2005, he announced his presence with the noir thriller called Brick, starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt. 12 years later, he was behind the camera on Star Wars: The Last Jedi directing Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, and Daisy Ridley. Few modern movies have generated such an intense reaction. Johnson rebounded quickly with Knives Out, which received near-universal praise from critics and moviegoers. But today, we’re hitting rewind to discuss one of Rian Johnson’s earlier successes: Looper.
MOVIES
The Independent

Return to Hogwarts: Daniel Radcliffe remembers wanting to ‘be cool’ in front of Gary Oldman

Daniel Radcliffe enjoys a reunion with his idol and former co-star, Gary Oldman, in the Return to Hogwarts special. The Sky programme celebrates the 20th anniversary of the beloved film franchise, interviewing stars including Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, and the various directors of films such as The Philosopher’s Stone and The Prisoner of Azkaban. During the reunion, Radcliffe speaks with Oldman, who played Harry Potter’s godfather Sirius Black in the films. Before Oldman appears for his interview, Radcliffe recalls feeling especially nervous about working with the veteran actor.“I remember the Gary chat, you were like, ‘Listen Emma, you...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy