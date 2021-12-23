This Week’s New Movie Trailers: More Doctor Strange, & A Return To Hogwarts

"I wouldn't be the person I am without so many people here." Warner Bros has unveiled a full official trailer for their upcoming Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts streaming special, airing on HBO Max starting January 1st. Cast members from all of the various Harry Potter films (eight in total) reunite in a retrospective special to celebrate the anniversary of the first film, including interviews and cast conversations. This is clearly a promotional stunt designed to bring attention to Harry Potter, because that's right, there's another Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore movie opening in a few months as well. Aside from the main cast, Daniel Radcliffe + Emma Watson + Rupert Grint, additional film franchise alumni in this memorable tribute include Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Ian Hart, Toby Jones, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, producer David Heyman, and the filmmakers: Chris Columbus, Alfonso Cuarón, Mike Newell and David Yates. Yep - everyone is back! Take a look below.
