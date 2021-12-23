ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Reese Witherspoon emotionally reflects on her mother’s career as nurse: ‘I’ve watched her save people’s lives’

By Chelsea Ritschel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43dIiF_0dUeWujY00

Reese Witherspoon has emotionally paid tribute to her mother Betty and her “endless compassion for other people” as a nurse .

The Morning Show star, 45, reflected on her mother’s career, which started out with her becoming one of the youngest nurses in Memphis, Tennessee, during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Wednesday, where the entire audience was made up of nurses.

After Barrymore encouraged Witherspoon to tell her about her mom, the actor told the talk-show host she was “gonna make me cry,” before revealing that she and her mother had teared up when they learned the audience would be filled with nurses.

“I was talking to my mom on the phone when your producer called and said the whole audience was filled with nurses, and my mom and I both started to cry,” Witherspoon said. “Because being raised by a nurse, I think my mother has such infinite compassion.”

The Legally Blonde star then discussed what it was like to grow up with a nurse for a mother, with the actor fondly recalling her mom’s dedication to her patients.

“My mother worked night shifts, she worked weekends, so I had to kinda take care of myself, my brother and I would make dinner and everything. She was so tired, but she just loved her patients,” Witherspoon said. “She did labour and delivery, she did neonatal intensive care. I would bring her donuts, her and the other nurses.”

According to the Oscar winner, she has always been “in awe” of her mother’s “endless compassion for other people,” a feeling that she told Barrymore extends to other nurses she meets.

“And that’s how I feel whenever I see a nurse because I think to dedicate your life to caring for people is one of the most noble professions that exists,” she continued, before sharing her gratitude to the nurses in the audience for their “incredible hard work, taking care of people during this very difficult time”.

While reflecting on her mother’s compassion and career, Witherspoon also shared her belief that nurses and other frontline workers deserve more recognition and praise for their hard work.

After acknowledging that, as an actor, she gets “so much attention,” Witherspoon said that it is people like her father, who was a doctor, and her mother, who should get credit, as their important work saves lives.

“My mother and father - my dad was a doctor, my mom was a nurse - I’ve watched my mother save people’s lives,” the actor recalled. “Whether it was save a kid from drowning, she helped her very best friend who had a bad accident when we were very little, and I watched her resuscitate her on the side of a highway.

“We don’t focus and highlight the people who do that hard, difficult work of saving lives.”

Witherspoon concluded her tribute acknowledging that, even when her mother was tired, she had “purpose,” and that having purpose in your life is “such a big part of being a human being”.

The actor’s praise for her mother comes after she recently opened up about the struggles she faced when became a mother herself , with Witherspoon revealing that she did not have “a lot of support with my first baby,” daughter Ava Elizabeth Phillippe.

“I was lucky enough to have money saved and I didn’t have to work but it’s just not a one-person job. I would even say it’s not a two-person job,” Witherspoon said on Dax Shepard’s podcast Armchair Expert .

In addition to her daughter, Witherspoon also shares son Deacon, 18, with ex Ryan Phillippe, and son Tennessee, nine, with husband Jim Toth.

Comments / 0

Related
Cosmopolitan

Reese Witherspoon and Her Daughter Look So Much Alike

Ava Phillippe is looking increasingly like her mother, Reese Witherspoon—as testified by her latest red-carpet appearance with the actress. On Sunday, the mother-daughter duo arrived at the red carpet together for the premiere of Illumination Entertainment’s Sing 2. Reese wore a red checkered dress and matching red pumps, while Ava opted for a black dress featuring a laced lapel paired with black single-strapped heels. Despite being just as naturally blonde as her mother, Ava debuted pink hair in the trending curtain bang style, bringing both color and edge to her classic black-and-white ensemble.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Reese Witherspoon's handsome son Deacon Phillippe, 18, continues to showcase his model looks for Beyonce's Halls of Ivy campaign

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's son Deacon Phillippe continued to flex model behavior in another snap for Beyonce's new campaign. The 18-year-old aspiring musician exuded an air of effortless cool as he rocked another striking piece of unisex athleisure from the Halls of Ivy collection on Friday. Beyoncé had additionally...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Tennessee State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Toth
Person
Drew Barrymore
Person
Reese Witherspoon
Person
Dax Shepard
Person
Ryan Phillippe
In Style

Reese Witherspoon Posed for a Rare Family Photo with Her Three Kids

We've said it once a hundred times, and we'll say it again: Reese Witherspoon's kids are her clones. Need further proof? Look no further than the actress's latest family photo with her husband Jim Toth and their 9-year-old son Tennessee, as well as her two children from her previous marriage to Ryan Phillippe — Ava, 22 and Deacon, 18.
CELEBRITIES
SheKnows

Reese Witherspoon’s Solution To Having No One Ready For The Family Holiday Card Is Beyond Adorable

The holidays are right around the corner, and everyone is feeling the pressure to have everything in place. From the decorations to the annual family holiday card, it can get hectic. But if you’re Reese Witherspoon, you always find a way to make any situation adorable. On Dec 10, Witherspoon posted a heart-warming holiday card snapshot, but instead of her family — it’s with her dogs.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Oscar Winner
E! News

See Reese Witherspoon React After Matthew McConaughey Reveals She Was His Childhood Crush

Watch: Holidays With "Sing 2" Cast: Matthew McConaughey & More!. Matthew McConaughey and Reese Witherspoon can't stop singing each other's praises. The two actors, who both star in the upcoming animated film Sing 2, sat down with Ellen DeGeneres on her talk show on Thursday, Dec. 16, to play a rapid-fire game that saw them discuss their very first celebrity crushes—and unintentionally create the next great summer rom-com along the way.
MOVIES
HollywoodLife

Reese Witherspoon’s Husband: Everything To Know About Jim Toth, Plus Her Previous Marriage To Ryan Phillippe

Reese Witherspoon has been happily married to her second husband, Jim Toth, for over 10 years. Learn more about the Oscar winner’s current husband and ex here!. Reese Witherspoon has such a blessed life — and it’s not only because of her incredible career! The 45-year-old actress is a proud wife to Jim Toth, 51. She married the talent agent over a decade ago, and they’re still going strong today. Before Jim, Reese was married to actor Ryan Phillippe, 47. Reese’s two marriages led to the births of her three children: Ava Phillippe, 22, Deacon Phillippe, 18, and Tennessee Toth, 9. Below, learn more about Jim and Ryan and their respective marriages to the one and only Reese Witherspoon.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Yardbarker

Reese Witherspoon gets emotional talking about her mom: 'In awe of her endless compassion'

Drew Barrymore dedicated today's (Dec. 22) episode of The Drew Barrymore Show to celebrating nurses, which made Reese Witherspoon the perfect guest. "You're gonna make me cry," Witherspoon, 45, told Barrymore after joining her on stage. "I was talking to my mom on the phone when your producer called and said the whole audience was filled with nurses, and my mom and I both started to cry."
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Reese Witherspoon Brought Her Entire Family to the Red Carpet

Reese Witherspoon turned the red carpet into family night. On Sunday, the entire clan tagged along for the premiere of her latest movie Sing 2 in Los Angeles — five years after the release of the original film. The actress was joined by her husband Jim Toth and kids...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

The Independent

401K+
Followers
149K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy