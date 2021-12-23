RS Recommends: Shop and Get Rewarded With Vibe, Klarna’s Rewards Club

Online shopping can feel overwhelming, especially during the holidays, but one way to lessen the stress (and get a little something extra for yourself,) is using Klarna and joining Vibe , their free rewards club.

Being a member of Vibe, found exclusively in the Klarna app and available on both iOS and Android, allows you to earn points — called vibes — for every dollar you shop with Klarna. Klarna has partnered with over 250,000 stores, including H&M, Etsy, Foot Locker, Sephora, Adidas, and Macy’s, so you can get the latest gear, or use the most popular services.

Once you accumulate 250 vibes, you’ll get a free gift card or voucher to the store or service of your choice. As a member of Vibe , you frequently take part in exclusive offers such as earning double vibes at specific retailers, getting early access to sales and product drops, deals, and much more. You can easily keep track of how close you are to your next reward by checking a progress bar inside the app.

Finally, Klarna has recently added the ability to earn vibes when using its credit card at physical stores when shopping with retailers available in the app, which is impressive given the service costs no money to join.

Klarna

That said, Klarna offers more than a rewards program , the Klarna app is a one-stop-shop for all of your online shopping. You can browse for items, check out what’s on sale, save purchases for later. If an item you’ve saved goes on sale, Klarna will send you a notification, so you’ll get the best-possible price. These notifications can also help you snag hard-to-get gear that sells out quickly when it’s discounted.

One of Klarna’s standout features is its “pay in four” program, which lets you split purchases up into four interest-free payments. You’ll get charged for one quarter of your total purchase price up front, then split up the rest between three additional payments due every two weeks. You also have the option to pay for your entire purchase at once, so the split payment plan isn’t mandatory.

Purchases made through Klarna come with all of the protections you’d expect when shopping online, from fraud prevention to easy returns and refunds. Instead of having to deal with the hassle of contacting the support teams through different storefronts, everything is handled inside Klarna’s iOS or Android app. That even extends to package tracking, so you won’t need to juggle multiple shipping or order numbers.

Klarna

Klarna prides itself on covering your shopping experience, from discovery to delivery, and it’s definitely the most comprehensive app we’ve seen in this space. Each of its core features: Browsing multiple stores, finding deals, shipment tracking, earning vibes , getting free rewards, handling returns, the pay in 4 plan, would make Klarna worth downloading on its own.

The fact that one app handles all of that, and makes the online shopping process seamless, makes it a must-have for frequent online shoppers. Klarna’s website has even more details about each feature, with comprehensive information presented in a clean, concise way. We recommend checking the site out if you have any questions, or diving right into the Klarna app on your phone to sign up for an account.

Klarna’s Vibe rewards program offers an incredible value: Exclusive deals, rewards, double-points on some purchases, at absolutely no cost. Anyone who shops online would be foolish not to sign up immediately. To learn even more about Vibe , and join the program, check out Klarna’s website, or download its iOS or Android app.

Note: CA resident loans made or arranged pursuant to a California Finance Lenders Law license.