Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer says nearly $ 30-million n federal funding will be going to the Port of Albany. The New York lawmaker says the money will be used to build a new plant where off-shore wind turbine towers are assembled. The funds are from the over $ 1-trillion infrastructure bill that was signed by President Biden. Schumer called the project transformational and says it will be one of the most significant economic development projects in the area's history. The new plant is expected to be up and running by 2023.

ALBANY, NY ・ 7 DAYS AGO