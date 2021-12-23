OU announces Sooner Success Academic Award

In preparation for its annual homecoming celebration, West Virginia University Institute of Technology has announced its academic alumni award winners for 2022. Steve Claywell (Class of 1974) is the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award. He is a Fayette County native and spent his entire career with Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation in Charleston, West Virginia. After 34 years with Columbia, Steve retired and began his own energy consulting company. He was a member of the Ohio Gas Association (OGA) and elected to the Executive Board of where he served until his retirement in 2009.
