OU announces Sooner Success Academic Award

pdjnews.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUniversity of Oklahoma announced today its plan to make financial awards to student-athletes as...

www.pdjnews.com

Comments / 0

Courier News

Change in academic leadership announced

Dr. Barbara J. Johnson, vice president for academic affairs at Arkansas Tech University, has chosen to take an administrative sabbatical for the remainder of the 2021-22 fiscal year. Johnson will return to the ATU faculty in her role as professor of student affairs administration at the beginning of the fall...
COLLEGES
High Point University

HPU Announces Academic and Professional Achievements

Academic Innovation Extraordinary Education Press Releases. HIGH POINT, N.C., Dec. 17, 2021 – High Point University faculty and students recently received the following academic and professional awards and recognitions. HPU Professor Will Serve as Endowed Chair at West Point. Dr. Frederick Schneid, chair of HPU’s Department of History, will...
HIGH POINT, NC
oakland.edu

OU alum Michael Kenny awarded honorary Doctorate of Arts degree

In recognition of his exceptional leadership, service, and accomplishments, Oakland University alum Michael Kenny (CAS ’78) has been awarded an honorary Doctorate of Arts degree. The degree was presented on Friday, Dec. 17 during the university’s fall commencement ceremony. “With my OU undergraduate diploma in hand, I was...
ROCHESTER, MI
Star-Herald

Academic All-State Honors Announced, Hemingford & Alliance listed

The Nebraska School Activities Association (NSAA) is proud to recognize Nebraska High School students who have earned the 2021 Nebraska Chiropractic Physicians Association (NCPA) Academic All-State Awards. This NSAA program recognizes students who meet the criteria for nomination by their school in the season of their activity. Hemingford High School...
HEMINGFORD, NE
Ironton Tribune

OU announces new veteran’s scholarship

ATHENS — Ohio University’s Military and Veteran Student Services Center and Fiserv have announced a joint scholarship for the 2022 academic year at Ohio University. The Fiserv Veterans and Military-Affiliated Student Scholarship will provide two $2,500 scholarships to veteran or military spouse students attending Ohio University starting in the fall of 2022.
ATHENS, OH
big12sports.com

OU's Robertson, UT's Harmon Selected For WBB Weekly Awards

Taylor Robertson (Oklahoma) was named Big 12 Women’s Basketball Player of the Week and Rori Harmon (Texas) earned the league’s Freshman of the Week honors for games ending Dec. 26, as selected by a five-person media panel. Robertson scored 19 points in the Sooners’ 83-76 win over Utah,...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Oklahoma Daily

‘He cares about people’: OU quarterback Caleb Williams, from BoomSquad to nail salon, is charismatic leader Sooners need entering new era

As they scanned the Lloyd Noble Center during Oklahoma basketball’s Nov. 9 season opener vs. Northwestern State, a few BoomSquad members spotted Caleb Williams sitting on the stadium’s east side. They drew the standout quarterback’s presence to the attention of Matt Bowling, a journalism student and the president...
NORMAN, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU football: Former Cal offensive lineman McKade Mettauer commits to Sooners

Former California offensive lineman McKade Mettauer announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Monday morning. Mettauer, a native of The Woodlands, Texas, was formerly a three-star prospect, according to the 247Sports Composite ratings. The junior has played in all 29 games for the Golden Bears the last three seasons and has made 28 straight starts at right guard.
NFL
pdjnews.com

Morrison student selected as Oklahoma Hall of Fame Scholar

Caleb Horne, a senior at Morrison HIgh School, was recently selected as the 2021-22 Oklahoma Hall of Fame Scholar. Horne will use the $6,000 scholarship to continue his studies at Oklahoma State University. Majoring in pre-medicine before continuing his education at the University of Oklahoma and specializing in pediatric orthopedics, he plans to move back home and serve his hometown of…
OKLAHOMA STATE
AllSooners

arkansastechnews.com

lootpress.com

WVU Tech announces distinguished academic alumni award winners

In preparation for its annual homecoming celebration, West Virginia University Institute of Technology has announced its academic alumni award winners for 2022. Steve Claywell (Class of 1974) is the recipient of the Distinguished Alumni Award. He is a Fayette County native and spent his entire career with Columbia Gas Transmission Corporation in Charleston, West Virginia. After 34 years with Columbia, Steve retired and began his own energy consulting company. He was a member of the Ohio Gas Association (OGA) and elected to the Executive Board of where he served until his retirement in 2009.
COLLEGES

