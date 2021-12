Sandoval Police Chief Joe Lyons is seeking a grant that would pay for 75-percent of the cost of locating surveillance cameras at the four major entrances to town. Lyons says the cameras would capture vehicles and their license plate numbers that could be reviewed if a crime occurred in town. He notes the cameras have been installed in a number of communities in the Metro-East area as a crime-fighting tool.

SANDOVAL, IL ・ 5 DAYS AGO