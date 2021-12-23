ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Coronavirus: Sen. Chris Coons tests positive for COVID-19

By Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49s5d5_0dUePjJ000

Sen. Chris Coons on Thursday said he tested positive for COVID-19, making him the latest lawmaker diagnosed with the viral infection.

In a statement posted on social media, the Democrat from Delaware said he learned of the positive test Wednesday night after weeks of regular testing.

“I have minimal symptoms so far and am optimistic I will recover well after isolating and following CDC guidelines,” Coons said. “Like millions of other families, it seems we’ll also be wrestling with another holiday spent on Zoom and cancelled plans for travel or gathering.”

He urged people to get vaccinated against COVID-19, and for those who are fully vaccinated to get their booster shots amid rising infections nationwide, fueled by the recently identified omicron variant.

“We must continue to do our part to fight this pandemic and keep each other healthy,” he said.

Coons has represented Delaware in the U.S. Senate since 2010.

Since the start of the pandemic, several lawmakers have tested positive for COVID-19, including Sens. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; Cory Booker, D-N.J.; John Hickenlooper, D-Colo.; Roger Wicker, R-Miss.; Angus King, I-Maine; and Lindsey Graham, R-S.C. Reps. Jason Crow, D-Colo.; Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash.; Tim Ryan, D-Ohio; Vern Buchanan, R-Fla.; and Joe Morrelle, D-N.Y., have also reported infections.

Most recently, House Majority Whip James Clyburn, D-S.C., tested positive for COVID-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, officials have confirmed 51.5 million COVID-19 infections and reported more than 812,000 deaths nationwide, according to numbers compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Over 277.3 million COVID-19 cases have been reported worldwide, resulting in more than 5.3 million deaths, according to the university.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Democratic Sen. Chris Coons becomes TENTH member of Congress to test COVID positive this week: Joins Jim Reps. Clyburn, 81, and Jan Schakowsky, 77, on infected list as omicron sweeps Capitol

Sen. Chris Coons became the 10th member of Congress to test positive for COVID-19 this week as the omicron variant has let to a spike in cases in Washington, D.C. and across the country. 'In recent weeks I have been tested for COVID-19 regularly, both with rapid tests and PCR...
CONGRESS & COURTS
purecountry1067.com

Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker test positive for COVID-19

Democratic Senators Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker said on Sunday that they had tested positive for COVID-19. Warren and Booker were both on the Senate floor last week for several votes, including authorizing the Pentagon’s budget for 2022 and increasing the debt limit, which will prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its bills.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jason Crow
Person
Roger Wicker
Person
Cory Booker
Person
John Hickenlooper
Person
Vern Buchanan
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Elizabeth Warren
Person
Angus King
Person
Lindsey Graham
The Independent

Biden and Harris both have negative approval ratings amid Omicron Covid surge, poll shows

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris both have significantly high disapproval ratings, according to a new survey by Gallup that show Americans’ thoughts on federal leaders. The new poll conducted phone interviews with 811 adults in the United States with a margin of sampling error of 4 points and was was conducted between 1 December and 16 December. A slim majority of voters disapprove of Mr Biden’s performance as president, with 51 per cent disapproving and 43 per cent approving of his job as president. In the beginning of his presidency, 57 per cent approved of the job...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Daily Mail

Joe Manchin calls for 'understanding' and 'everyone coming together' in Christmas message after he broke with the Democrats and told Biden he will vote no on the $1.75 trillion Build Back Better agenda

Senator Joe Manchin released a Christmas message Thursday calling for 'understanding' and unity after he faced intense backlash for his opposition to the Build Back Better bill. 'During this season of giving and reflection, Gayle and I are reminded of the importance of family,' Manchin said in his nearly two-minute...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid#Sen#Democrat#Omicron#The U S Senate#D N J#D Colo
Daily Mail

Kamala suggests people who criticize her are RACIST and that she is being targeted because she's the first woman of color to be VP: Hits back at claim she's been shouldered with impossible portfolio 'I have not been set up to fail'

Kamala Harris speculated Sunday that the criticism of her last year could be because she is the first female and first minority to hold the office of Vice President of the United States. 'Let me just tell you, if you talk about being the first or being – maybe it's...
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Tampa Bay Times

Am I naïve to think Senators Manchin and Sinema are doing what they think is right? | Letters

Democrats try to ‘build back’ after Manchin tanks $2 trillion bill | Dec. 21. How come Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, Chuck Schumer, etc., are standing up for the poor and preparing America for the future when they fight for their beliefs in Congress, but Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema are blinkered conservatives and disloyal to their party when they adamantly stick by what they think is best for the country? Maybe they’re all doing what they believe is right, they just disagree. Yeah, I’m hopelessly naïve, I know.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Independent

‘Sweetheart’ Kyle Rittenhouse has ‘bigger intentions’ than Congress internship, claims Lauren Boebert

Right-wing Representative Lauren Boebert said that that despite many conservative members of Congress offering him an internship after his acquittal, Kyle Rittenhouse likely has “bigger intentions” than interning on Capitol Hill.The Colorado Republican made the remarks on former Trump administration official Sebastian Gorka’s radio show. A jury last month found Mr Rittenhouse not guilty of five charges after he shot and killed two men and wounded a third during unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin last year. Since then, Mr Rittenhouse has found fame on the American right. Even before then, Representative Matt Gaetz of Florida said he wanted to hire...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
17K+
Followers
43K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy