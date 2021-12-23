ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UFC

The MMA Road Show with John Morgan, No. 352: Manel Kape

By John Morgan, Ken Hathaway
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago

Episode No. 352 of “The MMA Road Show with John Morgan” podcast is now available for streaming and download.

MMA Junkie lead staff reporter John Morgan hosts the show while traveling the world to cover the sport.

Cold Coffee is still in quarantine, but that doesn’t stop him from sitting down with John Morgan to discuss the latest news in the sport. Morgan also shares an interview with UFC flyweight contender Manel Kape.

Check it out on iTunes or at themmaroadshow.com. You can also subscribe via RSS.

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Markus Crane, Independent Wrestling Star, Dead at 33

Markus Crane, an independent wrestling star who is known for competing in deathmatches, died at the age of 33, according to multiple reports. Crane competed in various promotions including Game Changer Wrestling who released a statement when hearing about his passing. The cause of death has not been announced. "With...
WWE
bjpenndotcom

Joe Rogan reacts to Conor McGregor’s new 190lbs frame: “USADA’s gonna visit him very soon”

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has given his thoughts on the new physique of Conor McGregor. While he may be coming off the back of consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier, there’s no denying that Conor McGregor is still in great shape as he continues to prepare for his UFC return. The plan appears to be for him to challenge Charles Oliveira for the UFC lightweight title and while that may be a controversial move, it highlights just how much of a needle-mover the Irishman really is.
UFC
The Independent

Tyron Woodley’s coach responds to fix claims in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
UFC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Road Show#Combat#Cold Coffee#Themmaroadshow Com#Rss
PWMania

Adam Pearce Addresses The Covid-19 Situation In WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, it was announced that several WWE stars were pulled from the live events in New York City and Tampa on December 26th 2021 due to the “effects of Covid-19.”. WWE official Adam Pearce issued a brief statement on Twitter regarding the matter:. “Just a quick...
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
iTunes
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Sports
FanSided

Cody Rhodes’s character arc has potential to be a great story

Storytelling has a special place in professional wrestling. It’s one of the reasons why AEW continues to receive praise heading into the company’s third year. The “Hangman” Adam Page story was one of the best seen in wrestling of late, but there’s another that will be looked back upon in favorable fashion and that is what is being seen with Cody Rhodes. When it’s said and done this story could be the best seen yet from All Elite Wrestling.
WWE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Canelo Alvarez easy choice for 2021 Fighter of the Year

I still believe that Canelo Alvarez has been focused too much on titles and not enough on his opponents. That’s why he fought Avni Yildirim, Billy Joe Saunders and Caleb Plant this year instead of potential foes like David Benavidez, Gennadiy Golovkin (a third time) and Jermall Charlo. The latter three, who are more appealing opponents from a fan perspective, didn’t hold belts Alvarez wanted.
COMBAT SPORTS
dexerto.com

Island Boys make new song for Jake Paul’s rematch with Tyron Woodley

Internet sensations the Island Boys have put a new spin on their viral song of the same name just for Jake Paul’s upcoming rematch with UFC champ Tyron Woodley. The Island Boys are kind of taking over the internet right now. The rap duo, who are identical twins (minus...
MUSIC
The Independent

Vasiliy Lomachenko ‘wants his titles back’ and makes approach for next opponent

Lightweight boxer Vasiliy Lomachenko “wants his titles back” and has approached George Kambosos Jnr about a potential bout, according to Top Rank’s Todd DuBoef.Lomachenko was WBO, WBA and IBF lightweight champion between 2018 and 2020 but lost his belts to Teofimo Lopez. Lopez then lost the titles to Kambosos Jnr in his first defence.Promoter DuBoef has hailed Lomachenko and backs him to regain his belts, telling Sky Sports: “Lomachenko is a poster boy for many things in the sport. He was aggressively matched - he came right out of the amateurs and fought for a world title [in his second...
COMBAT SPORTS
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

56K+
Followers
106K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy