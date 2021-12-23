Identification of structurally diverse menaquinone-binding antibiotics with in vivo activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens

Insects are now well recognized as biologically relevant alternative hosts for dozens of mammalian pathogens and they are routinely used in microbial pathogenesis studies. Unfortunately, these models have yet to be incorporated into the drug development pipeline. The purpose of this work was to begin to evaluate the utility of orange spotted (Blaptica dubia) cockroaches in early antibiotic characterization. To determine whether these model hosts could exhibit mortality when infected with bacteria that are pathogenic to humans, we subjected B. dubia roaches to a range of infectious doses of Klebsiella pneumoniae, Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Acinetobacter baumannii to identify the medial lethal dose. These results showed that lethal disease did not develop following infection of high doses of S. aureus, and A. baumannii. However, cockroaches infected with E. coli and K. pneumoniae succumbed to infection (LD50s of 5.82"‰Ã—"‰106 and 2.58"‰Ã—"‰106 respectively) suggesting that this model may have limitations based on pathogen specificity. However, because these cockroaches were susceptible to infection from E. coli and K. pneumoniae, we used these bacterial strains for subsequent antibiotic characterization studies. These studies suggested that Î²-lactam antibiotic persistence and dose was associated with reduction of hemolymph bacterial burden. Moreover, our data indicated that the reduction of bacterial CFU was directly due to the drug activity. Altogether, this work suggests that the orange-spotted cockroach infection model provides an alternative in vivo setting from which antibiotic efficacy can be evaluated.

SCIENCE ・ 14 DAYS AGO