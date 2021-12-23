ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Identification of structurally diverse menaquinone-binding antibiotics with in vivo activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens

By Lei Li
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe emergence of multidrug-resistant bacteria poses a threat to global health and necessitates the development of additional in vivo active antibiotics with diverse modes of action. Directly targeting menaquinone (MK), which plays an important role in bacterial electron transport, is an appealing, yet underexplored, mode of action due to a dearth...

Genetic Engineering News

New Compounds Block Antimicrobial Resistance to Last Resort Antibiotics

Scientists have discovered a new potential treatment that could reverse antibiotic resistance in different Gram-negative bacteria that cause conditions including urinary tract infections, sepsis, or pneumonia. The collaborative research, headed by a team at the Ineos Oxford Institute (IOI) for Antimicrobial Research at the University of Oxford, and several institutions across Europe, found that a new class of enzyme blockers, called indole carboxylates (InCs), inhibits the activity of metallo-β-lactamase (MBL) resistance enzymes produced by bacteria. These MBL enzymes break down last-resort carbapenem antibiotics, making the organisms resistant to therapy. The team’s studies showed that using indole carboxylates to block MBL enzymes allowed β-lactam antibiotics to attack and kill bacteria such as E. coli in the lab, and in murine infections in vivo.
SCIENCE
Genetic Engineering News

Antibiotic Resistance Predicted via Pathogen Pre-Resistance Genotypes

Antibiotic resistance could be pre-empted if antibiotic use were informed by a metric called pre-resistance. It refers to the existence of pre-resistance mutations among drug-susceptible genotypes—mutations that increase the risk of antibiotic resistance will emerge. The pre-resistance concept has been introduced by scientists based at University College London (UCL)...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Researchers first to predict when bacteria may become resistant to antibiotics

Scientists have spotted signs of 'pre-resistance' in bacteria for the first time—signs that particular bacteria are likely to become resistant to antibiotics in the future—in a new study led by UCL and Great Ormond Street Hospital researchers. The findings, published in Nature Communications, will allow doctors in the...
SCIENCE
#Struct#Bioinformatically#Gxlxxxw
Phys.org

An enemy within: Pathogens hide in tissue

Antibiotics cure many bacterial infections. However, some patients suffer a relapse. A research group at the University of Basel has now discovered why some bacteria can survive antibiotic therapy. The team uncovered where the bacteria hide in the body and how the body's own immune system also plays an important role.
SCIENCE
industryglobalnews24.com

Zoonoses and Antibiotic Resistance

Every year, around 13 million people lose their lives to change in environmental factors. Studies have revealed that as the ecosystem changes, biodiversity gets lost and the loss of biodiversity causes more zoonoses to spread. Zoonosis is an infectious disease that travels from animals to humans via food, water, or...
SCIENCE
ophthalmologytimes.com

Shedding light on antibiotic resistance in ophthalmology with ARMOR study data

At the 2021 American Academy of Ophthalmology annual meeting, Dr Penny Asbell discussed data from the ARMOR study and its effects on treating ophthalmic infections, such as endophthalmitis. Dr Penny Asbell discussed data from the ARMOR study with the editors of Ophthalmology Times Europe® at AAO 2021. The ARMOR study...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water studies focuses on the specific contexts where water-related hazardous events occur simultaneously, in cascade or cumulatively with other events. Characteristic of the field is the intensive collaboration of scientists and practitioners from different disciplines working together to better understand, assess and manage water-related multi-hazards. At the recent Asia Oceania Geosciences Society"“European Geosciences Union Joint Conference on New Dimensions for Natural Hazards in Asia, we discussed the statement 'Too much and not enough'1 and here suggest three reasons why transdisciplinary collaborations have led to many new ideas and notable advancements in the field of water-related multi-hazard research in recent years.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Broadly neutralizing antibodies target a hemagglutinin anchor epitope

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) targeting epitopes of the influenza...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Defibrotide inhibits NET-mediated thrombosis in APS models

Defibrotide, a heterogeneous mixture of polyanionic oligonucleotides, was first suggested as a treatment for antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) nearly 20 years ago, when it was successfully used to treat a patient with catastrophic APS (CAPS), but this possibility has not been investigated in clinical trials or preclinical studies. A new study sheds light on how defibrotide might interfere with antiphospholipid antibody-mediated thrombosis.
SCIENCE
thedailytexan.com

UT researchers identify promising antibody resistant against COVID-19 variants

Editor’s Note: This article first appeared in the October 19 flipbook. UT researchers identified a COVID-19 antibody that can prevent viral infection against COVID-19 and its current variants. UT researchers, in collaboration with Vanderbilt University, published their findings last month identifying an antibody they can potentially use to create...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Nature.com

The utilization of Blaptica dubia cockroaches as an in vivo model to test antibiotic efficacy

Insects are now well recognized as biologically relevant alternative hosts for dozens of mammalian pathogens and they are routinely used in microbial pathogenesis studies. Unfortunately, these models have yet to be incorporated into the drug development pipeline. The purpose of this work was to begin to evaluate the utility of orange spotted (Blaptica dubia) cockroaches in early antibiotic characterization. To determine whether these model hosts could exhibit mortality when infected with bacteria that are pathogenic to humans, we subjected B. dubia roaches to a range of infectious doses of Klebsiella pneumoniae, Escherichia coli, Staphylococcus aureus, and Acinetobacter baumannii to identify the medial lethal dose. These results showed that lethal disease did not develop following infection of high doses of S. aureus, and A. baumannii. However, cockroaches infected with E. coli and K. pneumoniae succumbed to infection (LD50s of 5.82"‰Ã—"‰106 and 2.58"‰Ã—"‰106 respectively) suggesting that this model may have limitations based on pathogen specificity. However, because these cockroaches were susceptible to infection from E. coli and K. pneumoniae, we used these bacterial strains for subsequent antibiotic characterization studies. These studies suggested that Î²-lactam antibiotic persistence and dose was associated with reduction of hemolymph bacterial burden. Moreover, our data indicated that the reduction of bacterial CFU was directly due to the drug activity. Altogether, this work suggests that the orange-spotted cockroach infection model provides an alternative in vivo setting from which antibiotic efficacy can be evaluated.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Characterization and tissue localization of zebrafish homologs of the human ABCB1 multidrug transporter

Capillary endothelial cells of the human blood"“brain barrier (BBB) express high levels of P-glycoprotein (P-gp, encoded by ABCB1) and ABCG2 (encoded by ABCG2). However, little information is available regarding ATP-binding cassette transporters expressed at the zebrafish BBB, which has emerged as a potential model system. We report the characterization and tissue localization of two genes that are similar to ABCB1, zebrafish abcb4 and abcb5. When stably expressed in HEK293 cells, both Abcb4 and Abcb5 conferred resistance to P-gp substrates; however, Abcb5 poorly transported doxorubicin and mitoxantrone compared to zebrafish Abcb4. Additionally, Abcb5 did not transport the fluorescent P-gp probes BODIPY-ethylenediamine or LDS 751, while they were transported by Abcb4. High-throughput screening of 90 human P-gp substrates confirmed that Abcb4 has an overlapping substrate specificity profile with P-gp. In the brain vasculature, RNAscope probes for abcb4 colocalized with staining by the P-gp antibody C219, while abcb5 was not detected. The abcb4 probe also colocalized with claudin-5 in brain endothelial cells. Abcb4 and Abcb5 had different tissue localizations in multiple zebrafish tissues, potentially indicating different functions. The data suggest that zebrafish Abcb4 functionally phenocopies P-gp and that the zebrafish may serve as a model to study the role of P-gp at the BBB.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Locus-specific induction of gene expression from heterochromatin loci during cellular senescence

Senescence is a fate-determined state, accompanied by reorganization of heterochromatin. Although lineage-appropriate genes can be temporarily repressed through facultative heterochromatin, stable silencing of lineage-inappropriate genes often involves the constitutive heterochromatic mark, histone H3 lysine 9 trimethylation (H3K9me3). The fate of these heterochromatic genes during senescence is unclear. In the present study, we show that a small number of lineage-inappropriate genes, exemplified by the LCE2 skin genes, are derepressed during senescence from H3K9me3 regions in fibroblasts. DNA FISH experiments reveal that these gene loci, which are condensed at the nuclear periphery in proliferative cells, are decompacted during senescence. Decompaction of the locus is not sufficient for LCE2 expression, which requires p53 and C/EBPÎ² signaling. NLRP3, which is predominantly expressed in macrophages from an open topologically associated domain (TAD), is also derepressed in senescent fibroblasts due to the local disruption of the H3K9me3-rich TAD that contains it. NLRP3 has been implicated in the amplification of inflammatory cytokine signaling in senescence and aging, highlighting the functional relevance of gene induction from 'permissive' H3K9me3 regions in senescent cells.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Non-syntrophic methanogenic hydrocarbon degradation by an archaeal species

The methanogenic degradation of oil hydrocarbons can proceed through syntrophic partnerships of hydrocarbon-degrading bacteria and methanogenic archaea1,2,3. However, recent culture-independent studies have suggested that the archaeon 'Candidatus Methanoliparum' alone can combine the degradation of long-chain alkanes with methanogenesis4,5. Here we cultured Ca. Methanoliparum from a subsurface oil reservoir. Molecular analyses revealed that Ca. Methanoliparum contains and overexpresses genes encoding alkyl-coenzyme M reductases and methyl-coenzyme M reductases, the marker genes for archaeal multicarbon alkane and methane metabolism. Incubation experiments with different substrates and mass spectrometric detection of coenzyme-M-bound intermediates confirm that Ca. Methanoliparum thrives not only on a variety of long-chain alkanes, but also on n-alkylcyclohexanes and n-alkylbenzenes with long n-alkyl (Câ‰¥13) moieties. By contrast, short-chain alkanes (such as ethane to octane) or aromatics with short alkyl chains (Câ‰¤12) were not consumed. The wide distribution of Ca. Methanoliparum4,5,6 in oil-rich environments indicates that this alkylotrophic methanogen may have a crucial role in the transformation of hydrocarbons into methane.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

General construction and topological classification of crystalline flat bands

Exotic phases of matter can emerge from the interplay between strong electron interactions and non-trivial topology. Materials that have non-dispersing bands in their electronic band structure, such as twisted bilayer graphene, are prime candidates for strongly interacting physics. However, existing theoretical models for obtaining these 'flat bands' in crystals are often too restrictive for experimental realizations. Here we present a generic theoretical technique for constructing perfectly flat bands from bipartite crystalline lattices. Our prescription encapsulates and generalizes the various flat-band models in the literature and is applicable to systems with any orbital content, with or without spin"“orbit coupling. Using topological quantum chemistry, we build a complete topological classification in terms of symmetry eigenvalues of all the gapped and gapless flat bands. We also derive criteria for the existence of symmetry-protected band touching points between the flat and dispersive bands, and identify the gapped flat bands as prime candidates for fragile topological phases. Finally, we show that the set of all perfectly flat bands is finitely generated and construct the corresponding bases for all 1,651 Shubnikov space groups.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Differential microbial responses to antibiotic treatments by insecticide-resistant and susceptible cockroach strains (Blattella germanica L.)

The German cockroach (Blattella germanica L.) is a major urban pest worldwide and is known for its ability to resist insecticides. Past research has shown that gut bacteria in other insects can metabolize xenobiotics, allowing the host to develop resistance. The research presented here determined differences in gut microbial composition between insecticide-resistant and susceptible German cockroaches and compared microbiome changes with antibiotic treatment. Cockroaches received either control diet or diet plus kanamycin (KAN) to quantify shifts in microbial composition. Additionally, both resistant and susceptible strains were challenged with diets containing the insecticides abamectin and fipronil in the presence and absence of antibiotic. In both strains, KAN treatment reduced feeding, leading to higher doses of abamectin and fipronil being tolerated. However, LC50 resistance ratios between resistant and susceptible strains decreased by half with KAN treatment, suggesting gut bacteria mediate resistance. Next, whole guts were isolated, bacterial DNA extracted, and 16S MiSeq was performed. Unlike most bacterial taxa, Stenotrophomonas increased in abundance in only the kanamycin-treated resistant strain and was the most indicative genus in classifying between control and kanamycin-treated cockroach guts. These findings provide unique insights into how the gut microbiome responds to stress and disturbance, and important new insights into microbiome-mediated insecticide resistance.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Patient preference: messages for the wider adoption of renal denervation in the real world

Hypertension is the most important attributable cause of cardiovascular diseases worldwide [1,2,3]. Although there are many effective and well-tolerated antihypertensive medications, the control rates among hypertensive patients remain disappointing, below 25% globally [1, 3]. Among the various causes of suboptimal control, non-adherence to medications is the most essential one [4]. Non-adherence influences not only hypertension control, but also the management of all non-communicable chronic diseases [5]. Non-adherence is the inherent limitation of medications, which should be taken regularly to action. Non-adherence is not entirely due to forgetfulness, but also, at least in part, implies patient preference. In contrast to medication control, device therapy of hypertension, like renal denervation, confers sustained blood pressure control and is free of the concern of non-adherence [6]. However, the invasive nature and varied blood pressure-lowering responses are disadvantages of device therapy and may impact patient preference [7]. Patient preference has been emphasized to be considered during hypertension treatment strategy determination through shared decision making in almost all recently published consensus documents or position papers on renal denervation [7,8,9,10]. Patient preference is built on the received medical information and his or her perceptions about the information. Therefore, valid, unbiased, and updated medical information disclosure is of utmost importance during shared decision-making process, instead of emphasizing patient preference alone, which could be easily misguided [11]. Choosing Wisely UK advocates use of the BRAN (benefits, risks, alternatives, nothing) tool to establish patient preference on a scientifically sound basis [12]. Within the framework of BRAN, short-term and long-term effects, as well as economic considerations, of strategies consulted should be provided in share-decision making.
HEALTH

