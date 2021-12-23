ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Prochlorococcus have low global mutation rate and small effective population size

By Zhuoyu Chen
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleProchlorococcus are the most abundant free-living photosynthetic carbon-fixing organisms in the ocean. Prochlorococcus show small genome sizes, low genomic G+C content, reduced DNA repair gene pool and fast evolutionary rates, which are typical features of endosymbiotic bacteria. Nevertheless, their evolutionary mechanisms are believed to be different. Evolution of endosymbiotic bacteria is...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Was the kateretid beetle Pelretes really a Cretaceous angiosperm pollinator?

Arising from E. Tihelka et al. Nature Plants https://doi.org/10.1038/s41477-021-00893-2 (2021) All prices are NET prices. VAT will be added later in the checkout. Tax calculation will be finalised during checkout. Rent or Buy article. Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube. from$8.99. All prices are NET prices. Additional...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Neuromedin U: a neuropeptide modulator of GABA transmission contributes to cocaine seeking

The study of neuropeptide function in behavioral neuroscience has come a long way since the first neuropeptide, substance P, was isolated in 1931. Following this discovery, many neuropeptides have been discovered and they make up one ofÂ the largest classes of chemicals that alter neuronal function [1]. There are some common features among neuropeptide function. Neuropeptide receptors tend to be metabotropic G protein coupled receptors [1]. As a result, neuropeptides typically modulate neuronal activity on a longer time scale than other neurotransmitter classes that act as ligands at ionotropic receptors. Compared to other neurotransmitter types, the release of neuropeptides almost exclusively requires high frequency or burst firing activity [1]. This prerequisite of high signaling input supports the putative functionality of neuropeptides. Neuropeptides play a key role in homeostatic regulation "“ from food intake to stress response to alertness [1]. In summary, when the organism is challenged in ways of energy balance, stress, and pain, neuropeptide signaling is likely involved.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Research and resource needs for understanding host immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines during aging

On 16 and 17 March 2021, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Aging convened a virtual workshop to discuss developments in SARS-CoV-2 research pertaining to immune responses in older adults, COVID-19 vaccines in both aged animals and older individuals, and to gain some perspective on the critical knowledge gaps that need addressing to establish scientific priorities for future research studies.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

General construction and topological classification of crystalline flat bands

Exotic phases of matter can emerge from the interplay between strong electron interactions and non-trivial topology. Materials that have non-dispersing bands in their electronic band structure, such as twisted bilayer graphene, are prime candidates for strongly interacting physics. However, existing theoretical models for obtaining these 'flat bands' in crystals are often too restrictive for experimental realizations. Here we present a generic theoretical technique for constructing perfectly flat bands from bipartite crystalline lattices. Our prescription encapsulates and generalizes the various flat-band models in the literature and is applicable to systems with any orbital content, with or without spin"“orbit coupling. Using topological quantum chemistry, we build a complete topological classification in terms of symmetry eigenvalues of all the gapped and gapless flat bands. We also derive criteria for the existence of symmetry-protected band touching points between the flat and dispersive bands, and identify the gapped flat bands as prime candidates for fragile topological phases. Finally, we show that the set of all perfectly flat bands is finitely generated and construct the corresponding bases for all 1,651 Shubnikov space groups.
MATHEMATICS
Nature.com

Editing naive CD4 T cells

As last we can edit the immune system's sleeping giants, as CRISPR tools advance into the world of naive CD4+ T cells. The advent of CRISPR gene editing to manipulate the DNA blueprint of genes and functionally characterize resulting phenotypes has rapidly advanced the field of molecular biology. It was only a matter of time before immunologists would grab hold of these tools to tackle some of our most difficult-to-control human diseases. HIV researchers have taken advantage of these emerging molecular tools to manipulate the viral genome and to mobilize the immune system to thwart the virus.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Mechanisms and modulation of sepsis-induced immune dysfunction in children

Immunologic responses during sepsis vary significantly among patients and evolve over the course of illness. Sepsis has a direct impact on the immune system due to adverse alteration of the production, maturation, function, and apoptosis of immune cells. Dysregulation in both the innate and adaptive immune responses during sepsis leads to a range of phenotypes consisting of both hyperinflammation and immunosuppression that can result in immunoparalysis. In this review, we discuss components of immune dysregulation in sepsis, biomarkers and functional immune assays to aid in immunophenotyping patients, and evolving immunomodulatory therapies. Important research gaps for the future include: (1) Defining how age, host factors including prior exposures, and genetics impact the trajectory of sepsis in children, (2) Developing tools for rapid assessment of immune function in sepsis, and (3) Assessing how evolving pediatric sepsis endotypes respond differently to immunomodulation. Although multiple promising immunomodulatory agents exist or are in development, access to rapid immunophenotyping will be needed to identify which children are most likely to benefit from which therapy. Advancements in the ability to perform multidimensional endotyping will be key to developing a personalized approach to children with sepsis.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Clever substitutions reveal magnetism in zigzag graphene nanoribbons

The inclusion of nitrogen atoms stabilizes the zigzag edges of carbon-based nanoribbons, enabling the ribbons to be decoupled from a substrate and providing a probe for their unconventional magnetism. Aran Garcia-Lekue 0 &. Aran Garcia-Lekue is at the Donostia International Physics Center, 20018 San Sebastian, Spain, and at Ikerbasque, Basque...
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Critical research in the water-related multi-hazard field

To the Editor - We believe that the transdisciplinary studies on water-related multi-hazards are innovative and critical research by the water community, thus answering the call of the recent Nature Sustainability Editorial 'Too much and not enough'1 for water science ideas that are not derivative or stagnant. This domain of water studies focuses on the specific contexts where water-related hazardous events occur simultaneously, in cascade or cumulatively with other events. Characteristic of the field is the intensive collaboration of scientists and practitioners from different disciplines working together to better understand, assess and manage water-related multi-hazards. At the recent Asia Oceania Geosciences Society"“European Geosciences Union Joint Conference on New Dimensions for Natural Hazards in Asia, we discussed the statement 'Too much and not enough'1 and here suggest three reasons why transdisciplinary collaborations have led to many new ideas and notable advancements in the field of water-related multi-hazard research in recent years.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Impact of pneumococcal conjugate vaccination on hospitalized childhood pneumonia in Taiwan

A national 13-valent pneumococcal conjugate vaccine (PCV13) catch-up program among children aged 2"“5 years in 2013, before routine infant immunization in 2015, successfully reduced serotype 19A-related invasive pneumococcal diseases in Taiwan. We aimed to investigate its impact on hospitalized childhood pneumonia. Methods. We analyzed the National Health Insurance Research...
HEALTH
Nature.com

Non-syntrophic methanogenic hydrocarbon degradation by an archaeal species

The methanogenic degradation of oil hydrocarbons can proceed through syntrophic partnerships of hydrocarbon-degrading bacteria and methanogenic archaea1,2,3. However, recent culture-independent studies have suggested that the archaeon 'Candidatus Methanoliparum' alone can combine the degradation of long-chain alkanes with methanogenesis4,5. Here we cultured Ca. Methanoliparum from a subsurface oil reservoir. Molecular analyses revealed that Ca. Methanoliparum contains and overexpresses genes encoding alkyl-coenzyme M reductases and methyl-coenzyme M reductases, the marker genes for archaeal multicarbon alkane and methane metabolism. Incubation experiments with different substrates and mass spectrometric detection of coenzyme-M-bound intermediates confirm that Ca. Methanoliparum thrives not only on a variety of long-chain alkanes, but also on n-alkylcyclohexanes and n-alkylbenzenes with long n-alkyl (Câ‰¥13) moieties. By contrast, short-chain alkanes (such as ethane to octane) or aromatics with short alkyl chains (Câ‰¤12) were not consumed. The wide distribution of Ca. Methanoliparum4,5,6 in oil-rich environments indicates that this alkylotrophic methanogen may have a crucial role in the transformation of hydrocarbons into methane.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

ESKAPE velocity: total synthesis platforms promise to increase the pace and diversity of antibiotic development

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Iboxamycin (IBX) is a new oxepanoprolinamide antibiotic based on clindamycin. Crystal structures of IBX in complex with bacterial ribosomes uncover the structural mechanism of its activity against multidrug-resistant pathogens and reveal key interactions with tRNAs and 23S rRNA, including resistance-conferring rRNA methylations.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

HELQ is a dual-function DSB repair enzyme modulated by RPA and RAD51

DNA double-stranded breaks (DSBs) are deleterious lesions, and their incorrect repair can drive cancer development1. HELQ is a superfamily 2 helicase with 3"² to 5"² polarity, and its disruption in mice confers germ cells loss, infertility and increased predisposition to ovarian and pituitary tumours2,3,4. At the cellular level, defects in HELQ result in hypersensitivity to cisplatin and mitomycin C, and persistence of RAD51 foci after DNA damage3,5. Notably, HELQ binds to RPA and the RAD51-paralogue BCDX2 complex, but the relevance of these interactions and how HELQ functions in DSB repair remains unclear3,5,6. Here we show that HELQ helicase activity and a previously unappreciated DNA strand annealing function are differentially regulated by RPA and RAD51. Using biochemistry analyses and single-molecule imaging, we establish that RAD51 forms a complex with and strongly stimulates HELQ as it translocates during DNA unwinding. By contrast, RPA inhibits DNA unwinding by HELQ but strongly stimulates DNA strand annealing. Mechanistically, we show that HELQ possesses an intrinsic ability to capture RPA-bound DNA strands and then displace RPA to facilitate annealing of complementary sequences. Finally, we show that HELQ deficiency in cells compromises single-strand annealing and microhomology-mediated end-joining pathways and leads to bias towards long-tract gene conversion tracts during homologous recombination. Thus, our results implicate HELQ in multiple arms of DSB repair through co-factor-dependent modulation of intrinsic translocase and DNA strand annealing activities.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Vibrational disorder and densification-induced homogenization of local elasticity in silicate glasses

We report the effect of structural compaction on the statistics of elastic disorder in a silicate glass, using heterogeneous elasticity theory with the coherent potential approximation (HET-CPA) and a log-normal distribution of the spatial fluctuations of the shear modulus. The object of our study, a soda lime magnesia silicate glass, is compacted by hot-compression up to 2 GPa (corresponding to a permanent densification of"‰~"‰5%). Using THz vibrational spectroscopic data and bulk mechanical properties as inputs, HET-CPA evaluates the degree of disorder in terms of the length-scale of elastic fluctuations and the non-affine part of the shear modulus. Permanent densification decreases the extent of non-affine elasticity, resulting in a more homogeneous distribution of strain energy, while also decreasing the correlation length of elastic heterogeneity. Complementary 29Si magic angle spinning NMR spectroscopic data provide a short-range rationale for the effect of compression on glass structure in terms of a narrowing of the Si"“O"“Si bond-angle and the Si"“Si distance.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Potential of [C]UCB-J as a PET tracer for islets of Langerhans

Biomarkers for the measurement of islets of Langerhans could help elucidate the etiology of diabetes. Synaptic vesicle glycoprotein 2 A (SV2A) is a potential marker reported to be localized in the endocrine pancreas. [11C]UCB-J is a novel positron emission tomography (PET) radiotracer that binds to SV2A and was previously evaluated as a synaptic marker in the central nervous system. Here, we evaluated whether [11C]UCB-J could be utilized as a PET tracer for the islets of Langerhans in the pancreas by targeting SV2A. The mRNA transcription of SV2A was evaluated in human isolated islets of Langerhans and exocrine tissue. In vitro autoradiography was performed on pancreas and brain sections from rats and pigs, and consecutive sections were immunostained for insulin. Sprague"“Dawley rats were examined with PET-MRI and ex vivo autoradiography at baseline and with administration of levetiracetam (LEV). Similarly, pigs were examined with dynamic PET-CT over the pancreas and brain after administration of [11C]UCB-J at baseline and after pretreatment with LEV. In vivo radioligand binding was assessed using a one-compartment tissue model. The mRNA expression of SV2A was nearly 7 times higher in endocrine tissue than in exocrine tissue (p"‰<"‰0.01). In vitro autoradiography displayed focal binding of [11C]UCB-J in the pancreas of rats and pigs, but the binding pattern did not overlap with the insulin-positive areas or with ex vivo autoradiography. In rats, pancreas binding was higher than that in negative control tissues but could not be blocked by LEV. In pigs, the pancreas and brain exhibited accumulation of [11C]UCB-J above the negative control tissue spleen. While brain binding could be blocked by pretreatment with LEV, a similar effect was not observed in the pancreas. Transcription data indicate SV2A to be a valid target for imaging islets of Langerhans, but [11C]UCB-J does not appear to have sufficient sensitivity for this application.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

High-entropy polymer produces a giant electrocaloric effect at low fields

More than a decade of research on the electrocaloric (EC) effect has resulted in EC materials and EC multilayer chips that satisfy a minimum EC temperature change of 5"‰K required for caloric heat pumps1,2,3. However, these EC temperature changes are generated through the application of high electric fields4,5,6,7,8 (close to their dielectric breakdown strengths), which result in rapid degradation and fatigue of EC performance. Here we report a class of EC polymer that exhibits an EC entropy change of 37.5"‰J"‰kgâˆ’1"‰Kâˆ’1 and a temperature change of 7.5"‰K under 50"‰MV"‰mâˆ’1, a 275% enhancement over the state-of-the-art EC polymers under the same field strength. We show that converting a small number of the chlorofluoroethylene groups in poly(vinylidene fluoride-trifluoroethylene-chlorofluoroethylene) terpolymer into covalent double bonds markedly increases the number of the polar entities and enhances the polar"“nonpolar interfacial areas of the polymer. The polar phases in the polymer adopt a loosely correlated, high-entropy state with a low energy barrier for electric-field-induced switching. The polymer maintains performance for more than one million cycles at the low fields necessary for practical EC cooling applications, suggesting that this strategy may yield materials suitable for use in caloric heat pumps.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Full-bandwidth electrophysiology of seizures and epileptiform activity enabled by flexible graphene microtransistor depth neural probes

Mapping the entire frequency bandwidth of brain electrophysiological signals is of paramount importance for understanding physiological and pathological states. The ability to record simultaneously DC-shifts, infraslow oscillations (<0.1"‰Hz), typical local field potentials (0.1"“80"‰Hz) and higher frequencies (80"“600"‰Hz) using the same recording site would particularly benefit preclinical epilepsy research and could provide clinical biomarkers for improved seizure onset zone delineation. However, commonly used metal microelectrode technology suffers from instabilities that hamper the high fidelity of DC-coupled recordings, which are needed to access signals of very low frequency. In this study we used flexible graphene depth neural probes (gDNPs), consisting of a linear array of graphene microtransistors, to concurrently record DC-shifts and high-frequency neuronal activity in awake rodents. We show here that gDNPs can reliably record and map with high spatial resolution seizures, pre-ictal DC-shifts and seizure-associated spreading depolarizations together with higher frequencies through the cortical laminae to the hippocampus in a mouse model of chemically induced seizures. Moreover, we demonstrate the functionality of chronically implanted devices over 10"‰weeks by recording with high fidelity spontaneous spike-wave discharges and associated infraslow oscillations in a rat model of absence epilepsy. Altogether, our work highlights the suitability of this technology for in vivo electrophysiology research, and in particular epilepsy research, by allowing stable and chronic DC-coupled recordings.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Structural mechanism for the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM double hexamers by the Dbf4-dependent kinase

Nature Structural & Molecular Biology (2021)Cite this article. Loading of the eukaryotic replicative helicase onto replication origins involves two MCM hexamers forming a double hexamer (DH) around duplex DNA. During S"‰phase, helicase activation requires MCM phosphorylation by Dbf4-dependent kinase (DDK), comprising Cdc7 and Dbf4. DDK selectively phosphorylates loaded DHs, but how such fidelity is achieved is unknown. Here, we determine the cryogenic electron microscopy structure of Saccharomyces cerevisiae DDK in the act of phosphorylating a DH. DDK docks onto one MCM ring and phosphorylates the opposed ring. Truncation of the Dbf4 docking domain abrogates DH phosphorylation, yet Cdc7 kinase activity is unaffected. Late origin firing is blocked in response to DNA damage via Dbf4 phosphorylation by the Rad53 checkpoint kinase. DDK phosphorylation by Rad53 impairs DH phosphorylation by blockage of DDK binding to DHs, and also interferes with the Cdc7 active site. Our results explain the structural basis and regulation of the selective phosphorylation of DNA-loaded MCM DHs, which supports bidirectional replication.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

A single-agent extension of the SIR model describes the impact of mobility restrictions on the COVID-19 epidemic

Mobility restrictions are successfully used to contain the diffusion of epidemics. In this work we explore their effect on the epidemic growth by investigating an extension of the Susceptible-Infected-Removed (SIR) model in which individual mobility is taken into account. In the model individual agents move on a chessboard with a LÃ©vy walk and, within each square, epidemic spreading follows the standard SIR model. These simple rules allow to reproduce the sub-exponential growth of the epidemic evolution observed during the Covid-19 epidemic waves in several countries and which cannot be captured by the standard SIR model. We show that we can tune the slowing-down of the epidemic spreading by changing the dynamics of the agents from LÃ©vy to Brownian and we investigate how the interplay among different containment strategies mitigate the epidemic spreading. Finally we demonstrate that we can reproduce the epidemic evolution of the first and second COVID-19 waves in Italy using only 3 parameters, i.e , the infection rate, the removing rate, and the mobility in the country. We provide an estimate of the peak reduction due to imposed mobility restrictions, i. e., the so-called flattening the curve effect. Although based on few ingredients, the model captures the kinetic of the epidemic waves, returning mobility values that are consistent with a lock-down intervention during the first wave and milder limitations, associated to a weaker peak reduction, during the second wave.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Nature.com

The effects of violet and blue light irradiation on ESKAPE pathogens and human cells in presence of cell culture media

Bacteria belonging to the group of ESKAPE pathogens are responsible for the majority of nosocomial infections. Due to the increase of antibiotic resistance, alternative treatment strategies are of high clinical relevance. In this context visible light as disinfection technique represents an interesting option as microbial pathogens can be inactivated without adjuvants. However cytotoxic effects of visible light on host cells have also been reported. We compared the cytotoxicity of violet and blue light irradiation on monocytic THP-1 and alveolar epithelium A549 cells with the inactivation effect on ESKAPE pathogens. THP-1 cells displayed a higher susceptibility to irradiation than A549 cells with first cytotoxic effects occurring at 300Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 (405Â nm) and 400Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 (450Â nm) in comparison to 300Â JÂ cmâˆ’2 and 1000Â JÂ cmâˆ’2, respectively. We could define conditions in which a significant reduction of colony forming units for all ESKAPE pathogens, except Enterococcus faecium, was achieved at 405Â nm while avoiding cytotoxicity. Irradiation at 450Â nm demonstrated a more variable effect which was species and medium dependent. In summary a significant reduction of viable bacteria could be achieved at subtoxic irradiation doses, supporting a potential use of visible light as an antimicrobial agent in clinical settings.
SCIENCE

