The microbial gbu gene cluster links cardiovascular disease risk associated with red meat consumption to microbiota -carnitine catabolism

By Jennifer A. Buffa
Nature.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe heightened cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk observed among omnivores is thought to be linked, in part, to gut microbiota-dependent generation of trimethylamine-N-oxide (TMAO) from l-carnitine, a nutrient abundant in red meat. Gut microbial transformation of l-carnitine into trimethylamine (TMA), the precursor of TMAO, occurs via the intermediate Î³-butyrobetaine (Î³BB). However, the...

