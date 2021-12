While 2021 seemed to be an extension of the deep uncertainty that defined the year before it, there were at least a few steps in something that resembled progress. Vaccine rollouts allowed for shows to be a thing again on a wider scale (though we still have a way to go) and the various creative works that gestated during the pandemic were able to bear fruit. I myself was fortunate enough to have released albums with two projects this year, Christopher Steve’s Taken By The Tide and Lavaborne’s Black Winged Gods. But even if I can’t include my own efforts on a list like this, there were still plenty of excellent albums that dominated my playlists through the year.

ROCK MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO