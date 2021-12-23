Top 7 Drink Trends in 2022

We thought we were just getting a cold snap in mid-February. We all know what happened next: The power grid was no match for the polar vortex, plunging millions of Texans into a frozen hellscape with no heat, no electricity, no way to procure or cook food. Restaurants, breweries, coffeehouses, and more filled bellies and watering cans; mutual aid groups got food to folks, and folks into warm beds; and neighbors who miraculously still had power pooled their resources and made pots of beans and rice to assemble and distribute burritos and other supplies to folks who were stranded by the weather and our failed power grid. Humanitarian restaurateur José Andres also brought his disaster-response culinary nonprofit World Central Kitchen to Austin, enlisting restaurants like Carpenters Hall and Ramen Tatsu-ya and more to cook hundreds of meals for people in warming centers and elsewhere who lacked access to food during that terrible week.– Melanie Haupt.

