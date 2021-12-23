ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Broadly neutralizing antibodies target a hemagglutinin anchor epitope

By Jenna J. Guthmiller
 5 days ago

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Broadly neutralizing antibodies (bnAbs) targeting...

Newswise

Neutralizing antibodies for emerging viruses

Newswise — LIVERMORE, Calif. — Researchers at Sandia National Laboratories have created a platform for discovering, designing and engineering novel antibody countermeasures for emerging viruses. This new process of screening for nanobodies that “neutralize” or disable the virus represents a faster, more effective approach to developing nanobody therapies that prevent or treat viral infection.
Medical Daily

2-Dose Vaccines Do Not Provide Enough Neutralizing Antibodies Against Omicron: Study

Researchers found that the two-dose vaccines from Pfizer and AstraZeneca are not that effective in providing protection against the omicron variant. In a University of Oxford study shared on the preprint server medRxiv, a team of scientists revealed a striking discovery after examining how the Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines fared against the newest variant of concern. They found that the neutralizing antibodies produced by the two-dose vaccines were not enough to counter omicron.
Benzinga

FDA Lab Testing Confirms SAB Biotherapeutics' COVID-19 Antibody Neutralizes Omicron Variant

SAB Biotherapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: SABS) announced that SAB-185, its COVID-19 therapeutic candidate, retains neutralization activity against the omicron variant in an in vitro pseudovirus model. The results indicate that SAB-185 retains a potent ability to neutralize recombinant S protein lentiviral pseudovirus that mimics the SARS-CoV-2 Omicron (B.1.1.529) variant. Although SAB-185...
Nature.com

Enhanced fitness of SARS-CoV-2 variant of concern Alpha but not Beta

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Emerging variants of concern (VOC) drive the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic1,2....
Nature.com

Defibrotide inhibits NET-mediated thrombosis in APS models

Defibrotide, a heterogeneous mixture of polyanionic oligonucleotides, was first suggested as a treatment for antiphospholipid syndrome (APS) nearly 20 years ago, when it was successfully used to treat a patient with catastrophic APS (CAPS), but this possibility has not been investigated in clinical trials or preclinical studies. A new study sheds light on how defibrotide might interfere with antiphospholipid antibody-mediated thrombosis.
PIX11

Moderna says its booster significantly ups omicron-neutralizing antibody levels

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Moderna on Monday morning said data from studies of its booster shot showed that the third dose of the COVID vaccine significantly significantly increased antibody levels against the omicron variant. According to the company, the currently authorized half-dose booster shot increased omicron-neutralizing antibodies approximately 37-fold, compared to pre-boost levels, in recent lab […]
Nature.com

No neutralizing effect of pre-existing tick-borne encephalitis virus antibodies against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2: a prospective healthcare worker study

Certain immunizations including vaccination against tick-borne encephalitis virus (TBEV) have been suggested to confer cross-protection against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2). Within a prospective healthcare worker (HCW) cohort, we assessed the potentially protective role of anti-TBEV antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 infection. Among 3352 HCW, those with"‰â‰¥"‰1 previous TBEV vaccination (n"‰="‰2018, 60%) showed a reduced risk of SARS-CoV-2 seroconversion (adjusted odds ratio: 0.8, 95% CI: 0.7"“1.0, P"‰="‰0.02). However, laboratory testing of a subgroup of 26 baseline and follow-up samples did not demonstrate any neutralizing effect of anti-TBEV antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 in live-virus neutralization assay. However, we observed significantly higher anti-TBEV antibody titers in follow-up samples of participants with previous TBEV vaccination compared to baseline, both TBEV neutralizing (p"‰="‰0.001) and total IgG (P"‰<"‰0.0001), irrespective of SARS-CoV-2 serostatus. Based on these data, we conclude that the observed association of previous TBEV vaccination and reduced risk of SARS-CoV-2 infection is likely due to residual confounding factors. The increase in TBEV follow-up antibody titers can be explained by natural TBEV exposure or potential non-specific immune activation upon exposure to various pathogens, including SARS-CoV-2. We believe that these findings, although negative, contribute to the current knowledge on potential cross-immunity against SARS-CoV-2 from previous immunizations.
MedicalXpress

Highly accurate point-of-care neutralizing antibodies (NAb) test for COVID-19

Staying one step ahead of COVID-19 variants is one of the potential benefits of a new, highly accurate, point-of-care (POC) test that can measure the level of neutralizing antibodies (NAb) to COVID-19—including variants—developed by Burnet Institute and the Peter Doherty Institute for Infection and Immunity (Doherty Institute) scientists.
Nature.com

Reply to: Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data

A discussion about the present status and challenges for the FAIRification of data in toxicogenomics. Jeliazkova, N. et al. Towards FAIR nanosafety data. Nat. Nanotechnol. 16, 644"“654 (2021). 2. SaarimÃ¤ki, L., Melagraki, G., Afantitis, A., Lynch, I. & Greco, D. Prospects and challenges for FAIR toxicogenomics data. Nat. Nanotechnol....
shorelineareanews.com

Hope for the future: Scientists identify antibodies that can neutralize omicron

An international team of scientists have identified antibodies that neutralize omicron and other SARS-CoV-2 variants. These antibodies target areas of the virus spike protein that remain essentially unchanged as the viruses mutate. By identifying the targets of these “broadly neutralizing” antibodies on the spike protein, it might be possible to...
studyfinds.org

Researchers develop groundbreaking ultrasound treatment that could destroy COVID-19

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Since March 2020, more than 250 million people have tested positive COVID-19. Scientists around the world have scrambled to identify the best methods of preventing and treating the virus, from face coverings to vaccinations. Now, a recent study at MIT’s Department of Mechanical Engineering has found that ultrasound vibrations may damage the structure of the coronavirus — creating a revolutionary response to the public health threat.
Nature.com

Research and resource needs for understanding host immune responses to SARS-CoV-2 and COVID-19 vaccines during aging

On 16 and 17 March 2021, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the National Institute of Aging convened a virtual workshop to discuss developments in SARS-CoV-2 research pertaining to immune responses in older adults, COVID-19 vaccines in both aged animals and older individuals, and to gain some perspective on the critical knowledge gaps that need addressing to establish scientific priorities for future research studies.
cornell.edu

A New “Epitope” for Universal Influenza Vaccines

A team led by scientists at Weill Cornell Medicine, Scripps Research and the University of Chicago has identified an important site of vulnerability on influenza viruses—a site that future influenza vaccines and antibody therapies should be able to target to prevent or treat infections by a broad set of influenza strains.
Nature.com

Clinical implication of impaired skin microvascular function in patients with hypertension

Several noninvasive methods for imaging microcirculation have been developed and used in clinical practice. Laser Doppler perfusion imaging (LDPI) is a laser-based optical imaging technique that has occasionally been used for the assessment of skin microcirculation. A major limitation of the standard LDPI technique is its low temporal resolution; a measurement time of one minute is required for scanning. Therefore, the standard LDPI technique is not suitable for skin microvascular function tests with a dynamic process [1]. The development of laser Doppler flowmetry (LDF) using the Doppler shift of laser light as the information carrier has enabled continuous measurement of tissue blood flow, making it possible to evaluate skin microvascular function [2, 3]. However, the spatial resolution and reproducibility of LDF are poor [4]. An alternative laser-based optical imaging method for microcirculation is laser speckle contrast imaging (LSCI), which has an excellent correlation with LDPI [5]. This method relies on the speckle phenomenon to create dynamic two-dimensional maps of microvascular perfusion and visualizes blood flux in real time with high spatial and temporal resolution. Therefore, the LSCI technique enables dynamic mapping of skin blood flux in almost real time with higher reproducibility than that of LDF, making the LSCI technique a fascinating tool for the assessment of skin microvascular function [6].
