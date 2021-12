Pokémon Go is set to celebrate the holidays with its latest event, part of the Season of Heritage, which will bring new shiny Pokémon and more. Kicking off on Dec. 16, Pokémon Go’s Holidays 2021 event will launch Part One with a ton of rare costumed Pokémon and gifts up for grabs. Like most other events, this will be split into two parts, with the first running until Dec. 23, and the second rounding out the year, ending on Dec. 31.

