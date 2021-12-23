ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
sewardjournal.com

Artists in schools

Mrs. Becks and Miss Swanson’s 5th grade classes from Seward Elementary are working with local author Sean Ulman, as part as the Seward Artists in Schools program. Students are working on a classroom book called, “My Seward.”. For more exciting happenings check out Seward Elementary’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/sewardelementaryschool/....
SEWARD, AK
jwu.edu

Escape Artists

For Akino West ’15 and Jamila (Ross) West ’15, history meets hospitality as they build a brand, revitalize communities, and prove themselves worthy of Queen Bey. For newlyweds and Johnson & Wales University alumni Akino West ’15 and Jamila (Ross) West ’15, food is their love language.
PROVIDENCE, RI
St. James Plaindealer

Artists of the Week

Northside Elementary's second-grader Emma Bottin is this week's Artist of the Week. The Middle school artist of the week is Ryan Gonzalez. He is a part of the art class in school. Gonzalez loves working in pencil and clay. His favorite art memory was his love of drawing when he...
VISUAL ART
Click2Houston.com

PHOTO: Man eats Whataburger for two weeks to decorate Christmas tree

Talk about dedication: a Texas man ate Whataburger for two weeks straight in order to collect enough paraphernalia to decorate his Christmas tree, My San Antonio reports. According to the report, Noe Gasca spent about $300 to create his dream Christmas tree adorned with empty Styrofoam cups, large fry boxes, and leftover burger wraps from Whataburger.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
scottsdale.org

Scottsdale woman, 81, faces homelessness in a week

At 81 years old, Joan Holdsworth looks back on a humble but happy life. She would make care packages for homeless folks through her church, then beef them up a little with her own special touches with little things like a new pair of socks. She would drive her pickup...
kidsactivitiesblog.com

What Is The ‘4 Gift Rule’ Everyone Is Talking About?

Christmas is nearing and that means holiday shopping is in full swing. With that being said, you might have seen people on social media talking about the ‘4 Gift Rule‘ and it may have peaked your interest. While the 4 Gift Rule isn’t for everyone, it truly is...
RELATIONSHIPS
Boston

Looking for Chinese food near you this holiday season? We have some ideas.

Here's where to find Boston's best dumplings, dim sum, and more. Boston’s vast and diverse Chinese food scene can sometimes make it difficult to narrow down where to eat. In the mood for dumplings? Dim sum? Hand-pulled noodles? Chinese pastries? It’s all here: Whether you’re craving a Szechuan feast or a weekend dim sum brunch, there are dozens of local restaurants that can meet your hankering for excellent Chinese food.
Talking With Tami

Wardrobe Breakdown: Cardi B & Daughters Christmas Photoshoot

Rapper Cardi B and her adorable daughters looked like life-size Holiday Barbies over the weekend when she posted new images of them! Her along with her daughter Kulture and stepdaughter Kalea dressed in glamorous style to celebrate Christmas by wearing floor-length gowns for the occasion. The 29-year-old grammy winner went all out with three decorated holiday trees for the backdrop fit for a princess.
CELEBRITIES
celebrityaccess.com

Maryland Born – Bronx Raised Rapper Kay Flock Arrested for Murder

HARLEM (CelebrityAccess) – Christmas came early for rapper Kay Flock as he was arrested on Christmas Eve’s eve for allegedly fatally shooting 24-year-old Oscar Hernandez outside of a Harlem barbershop on December 16th. One week after the shooting, 18-year-old Kay Flock, born Kevin Perez, walked into the 30th precinct and surrendered. At which time detectives charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon.
MARYLAND STATE
The Independent

‘People called us freak babies’: Former conjoined twin finds new life as influencer

When Gabby Garcia filmed a TikTok video last year, it looked like any other makeup tutorial posted by a 20-something – until she started talking about her twin, Michaela.The girls were born conjoined in California and separated at eight months old, split “at the belly button,” Ms Garcia tells The Independent, leaving the twins with one leg each. Their childhood was miraculous and happy until Michaela tragically passed away at 13 after suffering complications from the initial surgery.“I was a tomboy, and my twin, she was so girlie and so out there and very, very, very outgoing,” Ms Garcia says....
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
PETS
Grazia

'I’d Put The Kids To Bed – Then Get Out The Drugs'

After a day of school runs and washing up, Louise*, 38, an influencer from London, was looking for some excitement once the kids were in bed. But what started as a bit of fun, soon spiralled into a drug addiction costing her £80,000 and nearly ruined her family’s life.
KIDS
CBS Miami

Why Are Red And Green The Colors Of Christmas?

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Around this time of year, we see beautiful decorations illuminate in stores, in our homes, on our streets — and two colors tend to dominate the decor. But why are red and green the colors of Christmas? David Landry teaches religious studies at the University of St. Thomas. “We have a lot of different accounts of how it came to be,” he said. “Like so many traditions, there’s no definitive answer.” But he did offer up a few theories scholars have come up with over the years. The first one involves the crown of thorns — the holly — placed on...
MIAMI, FL

