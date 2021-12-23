Witness a Christmas tree go 183 mph strapped to an Audi RS 6 Avant

In a world where the average sporty SUV can hit 60 mph in under six seconds, Police are struggling to keep up with perps. In Europe, it's the norm to see a few supercars dressed up in cop uniforms, and countries such as Germany regularly employ the services of the Porsche 911 to track down speeding motorists. In Australia, speedsters won't get too far, as the Australian Police Force owns a fleet of Kia Stinger GT sedans that are capable of sub-5-second 0-60 mph sprint times, and even drive a few Tesla Model X Long Range vehicles capable of going even quicker, but what if the Aussie cops have to go up against something that's capable of high speeds and can outhandle most cars through the corners? Introducing the latest addition to the Victoria Police force, the BMW M3 Competition Highway Patrol vehicle.
