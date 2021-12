Players who want these cosmetics better get started. As the holiday spirit continues to leak into just about every facet of daily life, Halo Infinite has officially launched its Winter Contingency event just in time for Christmas. Players can welcome 2022 with 10 winter-themed rewards earned by participating in the free event but be warned: you only have two weeks to snag them all. Don’t worry about the challenges being difficult this time around–all players need to do is participate in at least one round each day for ten out of the next thirteen days. The first finished match each day is the Winter Contingency challenge, and whether a player wins or loses, they get a reward. While this is a little bit of a time commitment, at least it isn’t asking for the world.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO