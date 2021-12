A mixed-use development proposed by father-and-son duo of J. Byron Brazier and Reverend Byron Brazier for the area near the new Obama Center is taking shape. The 18-acre “cultural complex,” which will aim to support the Black and minority-owned businesses and residents who make up more than 80 percent of the Woodlawn population, will include mixed-income housing, performance venues and more, Block Club Chicago reported.

POLITICS ・ 6 DAYS AGO