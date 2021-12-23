ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

GM, Google, others join retreat from CES over rising COVID-19 cases

By Paresh Dave, Ben Klayman
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kybj5_0dUeGkaA00
The Waymo logo is displayed during the company's unveil of a self-driving Chrysler Pacifica minivan during the North American International Auto Show in Detroit, Michigan, U.S., January 8, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Dec 23 (Reuters) - U.S. automaker General Motors Co (GM.N), Alphabet Inc.'s (GOOGL.O) Google and its self-driving auto-technology company Waymo on Thursday joined the companies no longer attending the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in person early next month due to rising COVID-19 infections.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra had been scheduled to give a keynote speech at the annual conference on Jan. 5, during which the company would have shown its electric Silverado pickup truck for the first time. Barra will still make the speech and presentation remotely, a spokesman said.

"We have decided to move to an all-digital approach with our activation at CES 2022 in January," the U.S. automaker said in a statement. "We are continuing with our plans on Jan. 5 to share our significant company news, including the reveal of the Chevrolet Silverado EV."

A Google spokesperson said in a statement: "After careful consideration we have decided to withhold from having a presence on the show floor of CES 2022," adding that Google would continue to "identify and support virtual opportunities."

Waymo said in a blog post that it hopes to participate virtually if possible at the Las Vegas event, which traditionally has drawn over 180,000 people from around the world to discuss emerging technologies and party through the night with business contacts.

ByteDance-owned TikTok said it would hold a virtual event for partners and advertisers. Also on Thursday, Intel Corp (INTC.O) said it would minimize staffing at CES.

"The health and safety of our employees, partners and customers  is  always a top priority," the chipmaker said. "Our plans for CES will move to a digital-first, live experience, with minimal on-site staff."

Several other companies, including Facebook parent Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O), Twitter Inc (TWTR.N), Lenovo Group (0992.HK), AT&T Inc (T.N) and Amazon.com Inc dropped in-person attendance plans earlier this week, saying they would not send employees out of caution over the spread of Omicron. read more

CES officials said the event will still be held in person from Jan. 5-8 with "strong safety measures in place," including vaccination requirements, masking and availability of COVID-19 tests.

"Our mission remains to convene the industry and give those who cannot attend in person the ability to experience the magic of CES digitally," CES said in a statement. "CES 2022 will go forward as important innovation for world health and safety, mobility and solving problems will be exhibited."

It added that while it had received 42 exhibitor cancellations since last Thursday, that was less than 7% of the exhibitor floor and 60 others had been added.

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 was first detected last month in Hong Kong and southern Africa, sparking global concerns about a fast-spreading new version of the virus. Coronavirus infections have soared wherever highly infectious Omicron has spread, triggering new restrictions in many countries.

Reporting by Paresh Dave and Ben Klayman; Additional reporting by Elizabeth Culliford and Stephen Nellis; Editing by Mark Porter, Cynthia Osterman and Aurora Ellis

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

China shares end lower as rising local COVID-19 cases drag consumer firms

SHANGHAI, Dec 27 (Reuters) - China shares end slightly lower on Monday with losses in the consumer sector offseting gains in property firms as increasing local coronavirus infections weighed on sentiment ahead of the New Year holiday. ** At the close, the Shanghai Composite index was down 0.06% at 3,615.97 and the blue-chip CSI300 index was down 0.04%.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mary Barra
CNET

CES 2022: Microsoft, Google, Intel are latest to drop out over COVID surge

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 continues to lose major exhibitors as the omicron variant creates a spike in coronavirus infections. On Friday, Microsoft confirmed that it will no longer appear in person at the Las Vegas tech show, which starts Jan. 5.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gm#Amazon Com Inc#Vehicles#Alphabet Inc#Chevrolet#Tiktok#Intel Corp#Meta Platforms Inc#Twitter Inc#Lenovo Group#At T Inc
mediapost.com

GM Plans Digital-Only CES Presence Due To COVID

With the Omicron variant of COVID continuing to spread, brands and media outlets are cancelling or pulling back on plans for in-person attendance at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas in January, including General Motors. “We have decided to move to an all-digital approach with our activation at CES...
PUBLIC HEALTH
reviewjournal.com

Google, GM latest to pull out of CES over omicron concerns

More major technology companies are backing out of in-person attendance at next month’s CES because of the rapid spread of the omicron variant of COVID-19. Multiple sources reported Thursday that Google, General Motors, Waymo, Lenovo Group and AT&T have joined the list of companies that aren’t planning to bring large contingents of employees to the Las Vegas convention.
LAS VEGAS, NV
TheStreet

Intel, Lenovo, GM And Waymo Ditch CES 2022 Over Omicron Worries

The in-person future of the world's largest technology show is increasingly up in the air, as Intel ( (INTC) - Get Intel Corporation Report), General Motors ( (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report) and Lenovo ( (LNVGF) ) all pulled out of physical attendance at next month's CES 2022, citing pandemic risk.
BUSINESS
CNET

CES 2022 touts more exhibitors as T-Mobile, Lenovo and others drop out over COVID-19

This story is part of CES, where CNET covers the latest news on the most incredible tech coming soon. CES 2022 is still on for Las Vegas next month, even as additional tech companies announce plans to scale back to virtual plans and product reveals. The Consumer Technology Association, which runs CES, said Thursday that additional exhibitors have signed up for physical space on the show floor, despite recent in-person cancellations that so far include T-Mobile, Lenovo, TikTok and Meta among others.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
CES
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Google
Motley Fool

How Ford's Latest Chip Deal Will Boost Its Business

In a change from decades of auto industry practice, Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has been moving to take control of important parts of its supply chain. In this Motley Fool Live video, recorded on Dec. 9, Industry Focus host Nick Sciple and Motley Fool senior auto specialist John Rosevear look at Ford's recent deal with chipmaker GlobalFoundries (NASDAQ:GFS) and how that fits into Ford CEO Jim Farley's plan to revamp how the company manufactures its vehicles.
BUSINESS
Forbes

With Covid-19 Cases On The Rise, Will Work From Home Stocks Recover?

Our theme of Work From Home Stocks - which includes companies that provide software focused on connectivity, collaboration, and cybersecurity - has declined by about 9% year-to-date, compared to the S&P 500, which remains up by about 21% year-to-date. While investors have been moving out of high-growth software stocks that soared earlier in the pandemic, the theme has been particularly badly hit by the increasingly hawkish stance by the U.S. Fed, which is looking at as many as three interest rate hikes next year.
PUBLIC HEALTH
news3lv.com

T-Mobile, others, pull away from CES amid Covid concerns

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Consumer Electronics Show or CES is scheduled to kick off two weeks from Thursday but efforts to return to normal after the annual tech conference was canceled last year are suddenly being hindered by the raging Omicron variant. T-Mobile's CEO canceled his planned address.
BUSINESS
Variety

CES 2022: T-Mobile, Amazon, iHeartRadio and Others Cancel Plans Over COVID Surge

The Consumer Technology Association is still proceeding with plans to host CES 2022 in Las Vegas next month. But a sharp rise in COVID cases due to the Omicron variant of the virus has prompted several companies to drop out of the tech confab. T-Mobile, Amazon, iHeartRadio, Facebook parent Meta and Twitter are among the companies that have canceled their CES 2022 plans. Owned and produced by CTA, CES 2022 is slated to take place in Vegas and online Jan. 5-8. “After careful consideration and discussion, T-Mobile has made the difficult decision to significantly limit our in-person participation at this year’s Consumer...
PUBLIC HEALTH
b975.com

Facebook will not attend CES in person over COVID-19 concerns

(Reuters) – Facebook parent Meta Platforms inc said on Tuesday it will not attend the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next month as concerns grow about the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus. “Out of an abundance of caution and care for our employees, we won’t be...
INTERNET
Reuters

Reuters

256K+
Followers
259K+
Post
121M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy