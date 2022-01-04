ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Announces Transaction Upsized and Closed at $625 Million; Stock Buyback Plan Increased to Over $300 Million

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Luminar Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: LAZR) today announced the successful execution of its previously announced transaction, with the intent to purchase shares and accelerate growth. The deal was oversubscribed based on positive institutional investor support, and...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

WD-40 Co. (WDFC) Raises Quarterly Dividend 8.3% to $0.78; 1.3% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. WD-40 Co. (NASDAQ: WDFC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share, or $3.12 annualized. This is an 8.3% increase from the prior dividend of $0.72. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

City Holding Co (CHCO) Raises Quarterly Dividend 3.4% to $0.60; 3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. City Holding Co (NASDAQ: CHCO) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.60 per share, or $2.4 annualized. This is a 3.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.58. The dividend will be payable...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IDEX Corp. (IEX) Declares $0.54 Quarterly Dividend; 0.9% Yield

IDEX Corp. (NYSE: IEX) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.54 per share, or $2.16 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 28, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 13, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 0.9 percent. For...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Abbott (ABT) Raises Quarterly Dividend 4.4% to $0.47; $5B Stock Buyback

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Abbott (NYSE: ABT) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, or $1.88 annualized. This is a 4.4% increase from the prior dividend of $0.45. The dividend will be payable on February 15, 2022, to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022, with an ex-dividend date of January 13, 2022. The annual yield on the dividend is 1.4 percent.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lazr#Streetinsider Premium#Luminar Technologies
StreetInsider.com

Buy Zoom (ZM) Stock as Valuation is Appealing - Citic

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Citic analyst Chen Junyun initiated research coverage on Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) with a Buy rating and a $260.00 per share price target. In a client note sent to...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (VBOC) Opens at $9.93

Today's IPO for SPAC Viscogliosi Brothers Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: VBOCU) (NASDAQ: VBOC) opened for trading at $9.93 after pricing 7,500,000 ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
StreetInsider.com

Arrow Electronics (ARW) Announces Additional $600M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE: ARW) announced today the approval by the company’s Board of Directors of the repurchase of up to an additional $600 million of common stock through a share repurchase program. In the five years from the fourth quarter of 2016 to the third quarter of 2021, the company repurchased approximately $2 billion worth of shares.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Visa (V) Authorized a New $12 Billion Stock Buyback, Total Buyback Plan Now ~3% of Market Cap

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) made an announcement on Monday, according to which its board of directors authorized a new $12.0 billion share repurchase program. The company had utilized around $3.5 billion out of its previous $4.7 billion authorization. This brings total funds available for future share repurchases to $13.2 billion. These authorizations have no expiration date.
STOCKS
Seekingalpha.com

Carrier plans $500M accelerated stock buyback program

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) +1% pre-market after revealing plans to buy back $500M worth of common stock as part of an accelerated share repurchase agreement. The company previously established a stock buyback program in which $1.6B remained available at the end of last year. Carrier says it will use part of...
CARRIER, OK
pulse2.com

Hollysys Automation Technologies Stock (HOLI): Why The Price Increased Today

The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) increased by 3.91% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) – a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China – increased by 3.91% today. Investors are responding positively to Hollysys Automation Technologies announcing that effective as of January 1, 2022, pursuant to the resolutions of the Board of Directors of the company, Chit Nim (Colin) Sung resigned from his positions as the director of the board and Chief Executive Officer of the company. And Dr. Changli Wang, who was the founder of the company, was nominated as the director of the board and was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Heritage Insurance (HRTG) Announces $25M Share Buyback

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: HRTG) a super-regional property and ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Banner Corp. (BANR) Announces Up to 1.71M Share Buyback

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Banner Corporation (NASDAQ: BANR), the parent company of Banner Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to 1,712,510 shares of Banner’s common stock, which is the equivalent of approximately 5% of its common stock.
STOCKS
Schaeffer's Investment Research

ODP Announces $305 Million Sale, Stock Buyback Update

The shares of ODP Corp (NASDAQ:ODP) are up 6% to trade at $41.63 this morning, after the Office Max parent announced the sale of its CompuCom unit in a deal valued at roughly $305 million in cash, an interest-bearing promissory note, and a contingent future earn out. Separately, ODP said it authorized an additional $200 million on top of its existing $450 million stock buyback program.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Lamb Weston (LW) Announces Additional $250M Share Buyback, Declares $0.245 Dividend

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) today approved an increase to the quarterly dividend and an additional $250 million for the company’s existing share repurchase program.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Tarena Stock Gains On New Stock Buyback Plan

Tarena International Inc (NASDAQ: TEDU) said its board of directors has authorized a share repurchase program of up to $2.5 million of its shares over six months. The company's proposed repurchases may be made from time to time through open market transactions at prevailing market prices. The company expects to...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

FSD Pharma Inc. (HUGE) Announces up to 2M Subordinate Share Buyback

FSD Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: HUGE), a life sciences holding company dedicated to building a portfolio of assets and biotech solutions ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

JD.com (JD) Upsizes and Extends Share Buyback Program to $3B

JD.com, Inc. (Nasdaq: JD), a leading supply chain-based technology and service ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc (PTPI) Announces $7.5 Million Offering of of Common Stock, Warrants

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Petros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTPI), a leading provider of therapeutics for men's health, today announced that it has entered into definitive agreements with the company's largest investor and other existing investors, for the purchase and sale of 2,186,589 shares of Petros Pharmaceuticals' common stock, at a purchase price of $3.43 per share. The company will sell 1,545,183 shares in a registered direct offering and the remaining 641,406 shares will be sold in a private placement. Petros Pharmaceuticals has also agreed to issue the investors unregistered warrants to acquire 1,639,942 shares of common stock at an exercise price of $3.50 per share, exercisable immediately and terminating five years after the date of issuance. The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about December 27, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH

Comments / 0

Community Policy