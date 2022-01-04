Luminar Technologies (LAZR) Announces Transaction Upsized and Closed at $625 Million; Stock Buyback Plan Increased to Over $300 Million

The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) increased by 3.91% today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: HOLI) – a leading provider of automation and control technologies and applications in China – increased by 3.91% today. Investors are responding positively to Hollysys Automation Technologies announcing that effective as of January 1, 2022, pursuant to the resolutions of the Board of Directors of the company, Chit Nim (Colin) Sung resigned from his positions as the director of the board and Chief Executive Officer of the company. And Dr. Changli Wang, who was the founder of the company, was nominated as the director of the board and was appointed as the Chief Executive Officer of the company.

STOCKS ・ 6 DAYS AGO