Transaction in Own Shares

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 December 2021 at 9:00 EET. Sanoma has completed the repurchase of own shares, which started on 9 November 2021 and ended on 16 December 2021. During that time, Sanoma acquired a total of 361,000 own shares for an average price of EUR 13.6919 per share. The total sum used for the repurchase was EUR 5.0 million. The shares were acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The repurchased shares were acquired on the basis of the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2021 and shall be used as a part of the Company’s incentive programme.

STOCKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO