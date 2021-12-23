ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transaction in Own Shares

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the 'Company') announces that on 23 December 2021 it purchased the following number of 'B' Shares for...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

BGHL (EUR): NAV(s)

The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company. Close of business 27 Dec 2021. Estimated NAV. Estimated NAV €...
StreetInsider.com

Form 485BPOS Strategy Shares

THIS ETF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT ("Agreement"), effective as of the closing of the Transaction (as defined below) (the "Closing Date"), is by and between Foreside Fund Services, LLC (the "Distributor") and Strategy Shares (the "Fund Company").
StreetInsider.com

TCM Group A/S: Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in announcement no. 77/2021, TCM Group A/S ("TCM Group" or "the Company") has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 26 April 2021 until 11 March 2022. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of DKK 100 million under the programme.
StreetInsider.com

ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

20-Dec-21 - - - 21-Dec-21133,729€681.71€91,164,249.49. ASML's current share buyback program was announced on 21 July 2021, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback. This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr....
StreetInsider.com

Atos - Trading in own shares

A European public limited-liability company ("Societas Europea") with a share capital of 110,730,332 euros. Registered office: River Ouest, 80 Quai Voltaire – 95870 BEZONS. Pontoise Registry of Commerce and...
StreetInsider.com

Disposal of own shares by Bekaert

NV Bekaert SA ("Bekaert") disposed of 13 400 own shares outside the stock exchange. Date Number of shares Purpose Price (€) 16 December 2021 1 500 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 25.140. 17 December 2021 7 700 Exercise stock options SOP 2010-2014 25.140. 17 December 2021 1 800 Exercise...
StreetInsider.com

Sanoma completed repurchase of own shares

Sanoma Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 17 December 2021 at 9:00 EET. Sanoma has completed the repurchase of own shares, which started on 9 November 2021 and ended on 16 December 2021. During that time, Sanoma acquired a total of 361,000 own shares for an average price of EUR 13.6919 per share. The total sum used for the repurchase was EUR 5.0 million. The shares were acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. at the market price prevailing at the time of purchase. The repurchased shares were acquired on the basis of the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 13 April 2021 and shall be used as a part of the Company's incentive programme.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
StreetInsider.com

Oma Savings Banl Plc - Acquisition of own shares on 14 December 2021

OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 14 DECEMBER 2021 AT 20:05 P.M. EET, CHANGES IN COMPANY'S OWN SHARES. Oma Savings Bank Plc – Acquisition of own shares...
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (ANRN) Opens at $10

Today's IPO for SPAC Ahren Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: AHRNU) (NASDAQ: AHRN) opened for trading at $10 after pricing 27,500,000 units, at a price of $10.00 per unit. Ahren Acquisition...
StreetInsider.com

MACOM Technology Solutions (MTSI) Sells Equity Stake in Ampere for $127.7M

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) today announced that it has completed the sale of its equity interest in Ampere Computing Holdings LLC ("Ampere") to Denver Acquisition Corp., an affiliate of one of Ampere's other limited liability company members ("Purchaser"). Purchaser exercised its right to purchase MACOM's entire equity interest in Ampere in exchange for a predetermined cash consideration amount of approximately $127.7 million.
MarketWatch

Tesla Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Tesla Inc. (TSLA) rallied 2.52% to $1,093.94 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Tesla Inc. closed $149.55 short of its 52-week high ($1,243.49), which the company reached on November 4th.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Monday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) slid 1.24% to $246.88 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around great trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 1.39% to 15,871.26 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fifth consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $250.61 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
StreetInsider.com

Borr Drilling (BORR) Reports Insider Trades Following Recent Equity Offering

Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited's (NYSE: BORR) stock exchange announcements of December 28, 2021, relating to the pricing of the equity offering through the subscription and allocation of a total of 13,333,333 in new depository receipts (the "Offer Shares"), representing the beneficial interests in the same number of the Company's underlying common shares, each at a subscription price of USD 2.25 per Offer Share (equivalent to NOK 19.97 per Offer Share), raising gross proceeds of USD 30 million. The Offer Shares will be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.
Motley Fool

2 Supercharged Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now

Innovation and economic growth should drive these stocks higher. An EV maker is set to hit records with deliveries. The telehealth giant is creating a digital health empire. Since the Great Recession officially ended in 2009, growth stocks have been the driving force on Wall Street. Low lending rates, massive government spending, and the Federal Reserve providing an abundant pool of cheap capital have incentivized businesses to hire, innovate, and acquire other companies.
MarketWatch

Microsoft Corp. stock rises Monday, outperforms market

Shares of Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) rose 2.32% to $342.45 Monday, on what proved to be an all-around favorable trading session for the stock market, with the S&P 500 Index (SPX) rising 1.38% to 4,791.19 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.98% to 36,302.38. This was the stock's fourth consecutive day of gains. Microsoft Corp. closed $7.22 short of its 52-week high ($349.67), which the company reached on November 22nd.
