Clapton’s Management Explains Why He Sued Widow Over Bootleg CD

By Philip Trapp
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The management for Eric Clapton have issued a statement after the musician recently won a lawsuit against a widow who tried to sell a bootleg Clapton CD owned by her late husband on eBay, as both NME and Stereogum reported this week. Clapton will no longer be seeking the damages awarded...

highway989.com

Comments / 0

Middletown Press

Widow Ordered to Pay Thousands for Attempting to Sell Husband’s Eric Clapton Bootleg

UPDATE (12/17): Speaking with The Guardian, Eric Clapton’s manager, Michael Eaton, said of the case, “Germany is a country where sales of bootleg and counterfeit CDs are rife, which damages the industry and customers with poor quality and misleading recordings. Along with a number of other major artists and record companies, over a number of years Eric Clapton has, through German lawyers, successfully pursued hundreds of bootleg cases in the German courts under routine German copyright procedures.”
The Guardian

Eric Clapton wins legal case against woman selling bootleg live CD for £8.45

Eric Clapton has won a legal case against a 55-year-old German woman selling a bootleg live CD for €9.95 (£8.45), Deutsche Welle reports. The woman, known as Gabriele P, claimed she was unaware that she was committing copyright infringement by listing the CD titled Eric Clapton – Live USA, which contains recordings of performances from the 1980s, on eBay. She told the court that the listing was removed after one day.
Vulture

Eric Clapton, Recurring 2021 Villain, Wins $11 Bootleg CD Lawsuit

Maybe lay down for a bit, man. Eric Clapton has capped off his Year of Jackassery by winning a lawsuit against a German widow who tried to sell an unauthorized bootleg album on eBay for $11. Rolling Stone reports that the woman claims she was unaware that the album, Eric Clapton — Live USA, fell under the category of copyright infringement; her late husband had purchased it at a department store in the late ’80s. “They told me Eric Clapton had complained,” she told German newspaper Bild last month. “The CD is said to have been recorded illegally. I received a warning first, then the ruling.” Despite an appeal, a Düsseldorf regional court judge ordered the woman to pay nearly $4,000 in legal fees for both parties, and if she attempts to sell the copy of Eric Clapton — Live USA again, she would face a fine of about $281,000 or serve six months in prison. While Clapton has not commented on the lawsuit, his manager told The Guardian that Germany is a “country where sales of bootleg and counterfeit CDs are rife, which damages the industry and customers with poor quality and misleading recordings.” We’re sure Slowhand is celebrating this big win with all of his friends … oh, wait …
mxdwn.com

Eric Clapton Sues 55-Year-Old Woman For Alleged Copyright Infringement After Attempted Sale Of Bootleg CD On eBay

World renowned singer, songwriter and guitarist Eric Clapton, has again made headlines, and this time, he used time and money and successfully sued a 55 year-old woman for copyright infringement after attempting to sell a bootleg copy of his work. After spending the entire pandemic as an anti-vaxxer and against any COVID-19 regulations, the 76 year-old guitarist had decided to take a seemingly innocent and harmless woman in Germany to court for a CD that was on sale for $11 on ebay.
The Whale 99.1 FM

Eric Clapton’s Management Issues Statement About Bootleg Lawsuit

Days after lawyers for Eric Clapton successfully sued a German woman for trying to sell a bootleg CD on eBay, the rocker’s management has issued a “clarification to set the record straight” following “widespread and often misleading” press stories. Of particular note, the musician reportedly no longer “[intends] to collect the costs awarded to him by the court.”
People

Eric Clapton Wins Lawsuit Against German Widow Who Tried to Sell Bootleg CD for $11 on eBay

A German widow will have to pay for the "Wonderful Tonight" musician's legal fees. Last week, Eric Clapton, 76, won a lawsuit against a woman, known as Gabriele P., whom the musician sued after she posted a listing for a pirated version of his Eric Clapton - Live USA album for $11 on eBay, according to Deutsche Welle. Gabriele claims she was unaware that the CD was pirated and removed the listing a day after posting it.
DoYouRemember?

This Is The One Singer That Elvis Presley Called ‘The Greatest’

There is one singer that Elvis Presley called “the greatest,” and it’s someone who might even display the likings of Presley himself. That person is Roy Orbison. And Presley isn’t the only singer who fell for the charms and talents of Orbison. Other artists who called Orbison their biggest inspirations include everyone from U2 to Led Zeppelin and the Bee Gees. Even The Beatles said their song “Please Please Me” actually came to fruition after hearing Orbison on the radio.
Benzinga

10 Weirdest Beatles Covers Of All Time

Ever since the three-part documentary "The Beatles: Get Back" premiered on The Walt Disney Co.'s (NYSE: DIS) Disney+ streaming service, there has been an intense new focus on the Fab Four, with fans absorbing never-before-seen footage of the band in recording sessions and in their legendary final live performance in a London rooftop concert.
Telegraph

'Trailblazing' former Radio 1 DJ Janice Long dies aged 66

Janice Long, the “trailblazing” BBC radio and television presenter, has died at the age of 66 after catching pneumonia. The broadcaster, who was the first woman to regularly host Top of the Pops died at her home on Christmas Day, her agent announced yesterday, prompting a wave of tributes from across the world of entertainment.
Highway 98.9

Why Elvis Presley Didn’t Wind Up in ‘A Star Is Born’

While its actresses (Janet Gaynor, Judy Garland, Barbra Streisand, Lady Gaga) have been big screen gold, A Star Is Born's multiple incarnations have also boasted an honor roll of leading men: Frederic March in the 1937 original, James Mason in 1954 and Bradley Cooper, who also directed the 2018 version.
thebluegrasssituation.com

The Willie Nelson Family Shine Brightly on Hank Williams’ “I Saw the Light”

Willie Nelson never ceases to amaze. His discography reads longer than most artists’ biography, and even as 2021 draws to a close, the Red-Headed Stranger is still putting out new music. This time, it’s a family affair, with the album The Willie Nelson Family on Legacy Recordings. The collection features old songs that helped build the Nelson family, from old religious standbys to Carter Family classics and even Kris Kristofferson’s “Why Me.” For his 72nd studio album, Nelson is joined by his sister Bobbie on piano, as well as four of his children: Lukas Nelson (acoustic guitar, lead vocals, background vocals), Micah Nelson (bass, drums, background vocals), Paula Nelson (background vocals), and Amy Nelson (background vocals). And it wouldn’t be a Willie record without Mickey Raphael (harmonica).
Rolling Stone

Neil Young Gives Surprise Christmas Gift to Fans With ‘Lost’ 1987 Album ‘Summer Songs’

Neil Young delivered a surprise Christmas gift to fans Saturday with Summer Songs, a “lost for years, but not forgotten” LP recorded in 1987 but never released. The eight-track album, featuring Young on all instruments, boasts early versions of songs that would later appear on 1989’s Freedom (“Wrecking Ball,” “Someday,” “Hangin’ on a Limb”), Harvest Moon (“One of These Days”), Psychedelic Pill (“For the Love of Man)” and CSNY’s 1988 LP American Dream (“American Dream,” “Name of Love”), plus one song, “Last of His Kind,” that Young debuted at the 1987 Farm Aid but never officially released. “I think you will enjoy...
Highway 98.9

Bruce Springsteen Reportedly Sells Music Catalog for $500 Million

Bruce Springsteen has reportedly sold his masters and publishing catalog for half a billion dollars. Billboard reports that a combined deal found the "Born to Run" star selling his masters to Sony Music and his publishing to Sony Music Publishing. Rolling Stone stated that neither Sony nor a rep for Springsteen has offered any comment or confirmation on the sale.
Highway 98.9

Why Ian Anderson Gave Up Hope on Full-Band Jethro Tull Sessions

Ian Anderson ended up recording five songs alone on Jethro Tull's upcoming album The Zealot Gene after giving up hope on playing with his bandmates. He blamed touring schedules along with pandemic restrictions, but says the results ultimately reminded him of the band's 1971 classic Aqualung. “We recorded seven tracks,...
Highway 98.9

