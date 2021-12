The trailer for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is here and it begins with lines of dialogue from Spider-Man: No Way Home — sort of. We hear Wong say “Strange, don’t cast that spell” to Doctor Strange, just as he did in the trailer for No Way Home. But when Spider-Man: No Way Home finally arrived in theaters, that line had been cut from the movie. It still lives on in this trailer though. Blame it on the multiverse, I guess.

MOVIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO