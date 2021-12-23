ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS

OCTOPUS APOLLO VCT PLC (the 'Company') PURCHASE OF OWN SECURITIES AND TOTAL VOTING RIGHTS. Octopus Apollo VCT plc announces that...

StreetInsider.com

Flotek Industries (FTK) Receives Unsolicited Indication of Interest, Hires Banker

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) has received an unsolicited indication of interest for a potential transaction for all or part of the Company. To assist in evaluating this unsolicited indication of interest, Flotek's Board of Directors has engaged Piper Sandler & Co. ("Piper Sandler") as a financial advisor to assist with the evaluation process.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Rockley Photonics (RKLY) Issues Business Update Following US Bureau of Industry and Security Action Relating to Its Joint Venture Partner

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Rockley Photonics (NYSE: RKLY), a global leader in photonics-based health monitoring and communications solutions, today announced its intention not to proceed, under current circumstances, with its data-communications-related technical sale to Hengtong Rockley Technology Co. Ltd., its joint venture (“the JV”) with Jiangsu Hengtong Optic-Electric Co., Ltd. (“Hengtong”). As a result, Rockley issued an updated business outlook for full year 2021 and 2022. The decision not to proceed with the sale is due to the U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security (BIS) of the U.S. Department of Commerce placing Hengtong and certain of its affiliates on the BIS “Entity List” with an effective date of December 17, 2021, which means the U.S. Export Administration Regulations (EAR) prohibits companies from providing products and technologies to organizations on the “Entity List” without prior authorization. The Company is currently reviewing its relationship with the JV and will make appropriate decisions based on its findings.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Multiply Group Announces Additional $75M PIPE Investment in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (PRPB) for Getty Images Merger

Tech-focused holding company Multiply Group and CC Neuberger Principal Holdings II (NYSE: PRPB) (“CC Neuberger”), a special-purpose acquisition company sponsored ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 497J BARRETT OPPORTUNITY FUND

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Re: Barrett Opportunity Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) Pursuant to Rule 497(j) under the Securities Act of 1933 (the “1933 Act”), as amended, and pursuant to the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended, and the regulations thereunder, the Fund, hereby certifies that the form of Prospectus and Statement of Additional Information that would have been filed under Rule 497(b) or (c) under the 1933 Act would not have differed from that contained in the most recent amendment for the Fund dated December 29, 2021, and filed electronically as Post-Effective Amendment No. 60 to the Fund’s Registration Statement on Form N-1A on December 17, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 485BPOS Strategy Shares

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. THIS ETF DISTRIBUTION AGREEMENT (“Agreement”), effective as of the closing of the Transaction (as defined below) (the “Closing Date”), is by and between Foreside Fund Services, LLC (the “Distributor”) and Strategy Shares (the “Fund Company”).
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 485BPOS Investment Managers Seri

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. CONSENT OF INDEPENDENT REGISTERED PUBLIC ACCOUNTING FIRM. We consent to the references to our firm in the Post-Effective Amendment to the Registration Statement on Form N-1A of Investment Managers Series Trust and to the use of our report dated October 29, 2021 on the financial statements and financial highlights of KL Allocation Fund, a series of the Investment Managers Series Trust. Such financial statements and financial highlights appear in the 2021 Annual Report to Shareholders which are also incorporated by reference into the Registration Statement. We also consent to the references to us in the Prospectus and in the Statement of Additional Information.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Giga-tronics (GIGA) Enters Share Exchange Agreement with BitNile Holdings (NILE) and Gresham

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Giga-tronics Incorporated (“Giga”) (OTCQB: GIGA) today announced that it has entered into a Share Exchange Agreement (“Agreement”) with BitNile Holdings, Inc. (“BitNile”) (NYSE American: NILE) and BitNile’s global defense subsidiary, Gresham Worldwide, Inc. (“Gresham”) providing for Giga’s acquisition of Gresham. The transaction combines Giga, a producer of sophisticated RADAR and Electronic Warfare threat emulation systems and RF filters, with Gresham, a global provider of proprietary, purpose-built electronic solutions to militaries and leading defense companies around the world in the areas of RF devices, power electronics, automated test and missile launch.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Equity Lifestyle Properities (ELS) Declares $0.3625 Quarterly Dividend; 1.7% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Equity Lifestyle Properities (NYSE: ELS) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.3625 per share, or $1.45 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 14, 2022, to stockholders of record...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 STEVEN MADDEN, LTD. For: Nov 15 Filed by: Rosenfeld Edward R.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BIT Mining Limited (BTCM) Appoints Bo Yu as Board Chair

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BIT Mining Limited (NYSE: BTCM), a leading technology-driven cryptocurrency mining company, today announced the appointments of Mr. Bo Yu, chief operating officer and general counsel of the Company, as the chairman of the Company's board of directors ("the Board"), Mr. Qian Sun, an independent director of the Company, as a member of each of the Company's audit committee and its nominating and corporate governance committee, and Mr. Man San Vincent Law, an executive director of the Company, as the chairman of the Company's strategic planning committee and a member of its compensation committee, effective December 28, 2021.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Elis: Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Closing of the acquisition of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity in Russia. Saint-Cloud, December 28, 2021 – Elis, an international multi-service provider, offering textile, hygiene, and facility services solutions, which is present in Europe and Latin America, today announces the closing of the acquisition of 100% of Blesk InCare’s Textile activity (the signing of an agreement was announced on October 7, 2021).
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (WTMAU) Prices 7.5M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: WTMAU) announced today that it priced its initial public offering of 7,500,000 units, at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Filed Pursuant to Rule 424(b)(2) The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell nor does it seek an offer to buy these securities in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Canadian Pacific Railway (CP) Declares $0.19 Quarterly Dividend; 1% Yield

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE: CP) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.19 per share, or $0.76 annualized. The dividend will be payable on January 31, 2022, to stockholders of record...
TRAFFIC
StreetInsider.com

Form 497K EXCHANGE TRADED CONCEPTS

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Principal Listing Exchange for the Fund: NYSE Arca, Inc. | (Ticker Symbol: URNM) Before you invest, you may want to review the Fund’s prospectus, which contains more information about the Fund and...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Rubicon Technologies to Go Public Through Merger With Founder SPAC (FOUN)

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Rubicon® (or the “Company”), a certified B-Corporation and innovative software platform that provides smart waste and recycling solutions for businesses and governments worldwide, and Founder SPAC (“Founder”) (Nasdaq: FOUN), a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company, announced today a definitive agreement that will result in Rubicon becoming a publicly listed company. Upon closing of the transaction, the combined company will be named Rubicon Technologies and be listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the new ticker symbol “RBT.” The company will continue to be based in Lexington, Kentucky, and led by Nate Morris, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Rubicon, and other key executive leadership.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Borr Drilling (BORR) Reports Insider Trades Following Recent Equity Offering

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Reference is made to Borr Drilling Limited's (NYSE: BORR) stock exchange announcements of December 28, 2021, relating to the pricing of the equity offering through the subscription and allocation of a total of 13,333,333 in new depository receipts (the "Offer Shares"), representing the beneficial interests in the same number of the Company's underlying common shares, each at a subscription price of USD 2.25 per Offer Share (equivalent to NOK 19.97 per Offer Share), raising gross proceeds of USD 30 million. The Offer Shares will be listed on Oslo Stock Exchange.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 424B2 CREDIT SUISSE AG

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The information in this preliminary pricing supplement is not complete and may be changed. This preliminary pricing supplement is not an offer to sell these notes and it is not soliciting an offer to buy these notes in any jurisdiction where the offer or sale is not permitted.
MARKETS

