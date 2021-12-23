ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moon Ganymede Makes Ghost Sounds – KIJK Magazine

By Leofric Averille
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLast June, the Juno spacecraft passed close to Ganymede, one of Jupiter’s moons. Recently collected data has been turned into a scary audio part. Ganymede is the largest moon in our solar system. The giant is larger than the planet Mercury. But this is not the only reason why a natural...

