Regular Garbage/Recycling Schedule During Holidays

peterstownship.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere will be NO delay for garbage...

www.peterstownship.com

newbedford-ma.gov

City Trash, Recycling Pickups Unchanged During Holidays

All residential trash, recycling, and bulk pickup routes will be running on schedule this week and next, through Jan. 1, 2022. Commercial and downtown trash and recycling collections will be running on schedule, as well, meaning there are no changes in the City’s pickup services through Christmas and New Year’s Day.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
foxsanantonio.com

Recycling during the holidays, reminders from Solid Waste Management

SAN ANTONIO – The Solid Waste Management Department is reminding residents about the importance of recycling correctly during the holiday season and avoid paying fines. Residents can help crews by flattening all cardboard boxes from online shopping before dropping them into the blue cart. Seasonal items such as catalogues...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
DoingItLocal

City of Bridgeport Holiday Schedule for Trash, Recycling, Brown Bag Collection, and Transfer Station

Reminds Residents of Christmas Tree Pickup Guidelines. Bridgeport, CT – In observance of the Christmas Holiday, the transfer station will be closed on, Friday, December 24th, and Saturday, December 25th, 2021. Trash and recycling will remain on schedule. Brown bag collection will be suspended until Monday, December 27th, and will have a one-day delay for the remainder of the week.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
mountainstatesman.com

City of Grafton Public Works Department announces holiday garbage schedule

GRAFTON—With the upcoming holidays, normal routines will be altered, and much is the same for the City of Grafton trash pickup schedule. The City of Grafton Public Works Department has released this year’s holiday refuse collection schedule, and would like residents to take note of the changes. The...
GRAFTON, WV
wilmingtonde.gov

City Government Offices Will Be Closed Next Friday for Christmas; Recyclables Collection Schedule is Modified; FREE Holiday Parking Regulations End Monday, January 3

Wilmington government offices will be closed on Friday, December 24, 2021, for the Christmas Holiday. As a result, the following is the schedule for trash and recyclables for the holiday week:. Monday, December 20: East of I-95 trash collection. Tuesday, December 21: West of I-95 trash collection. Wednesday, December 22...
WILMINGTON, DE
Augusta Free Press

Waynesboro sets garbage collection schedule for upcoming Christmas holiday

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. Waynesboro Public Works will be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23 and Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, in observance of the Christmas Holiday. Cans will be collected from Monday, Dec. 20 to Wednesday, Dec. 22. Please place your can out for collection by 6...
POLITICS
mageenews.com

County Garbage Collection Holiday Dates

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Garbage Collection for the upcoming holidays are as listed below:. Christmas Week – (Dec 20-23) -Collection will take place Monday, Tuesday,...
POLITICS
golaurens.com

City of Clinton revises garbage collection schedule for week of New Year's holiday

The City of Clinton Department of Public Works Sanitation Division will revise their garbage collection schedule for the week of December 26, 2021 due to observation of the New Year's holiday on Friday, December 31, 2021. The routes will be as follows:. Monday route will not change. Tuesday route will...
Parkland Talk

2022 Parkland Garbage, Recycling and Bulk Pickup Dates

The City of Parkland requires residential and commercial property owners to utilize Waste Management for garbage, recycling, and bulk pickup. Garbage pickup occurs twice a week on designated collection days, and garbage may be placed curbside no more than 12 hours before the scheduled collection. All garbage must be in...
PARKLAND, FL
Stuttgart Daily Leader

City of Stuttgart’s Christmas week garbage schedule

The City of Stuttgart Sanitation Department has announced its schedule change for next week, due to the Christmas holiday. The sanitation department, landfill, transfer station, and the street department will all be closed on Thursday, Dec. 23, and Friday, Dec. 24. Thursday’s garbage will be picked up on Wednesday, Dec....
STUTTGART, AR
wauwatosa.net

No Delay to Garbage or Recycling Collection

We will be collecting garbage and recycling on normal collection days, even around the Christmas and New Years holidays. View your collection schedule. However, the Drop Off Center will be closed on Saturday, December 25, 2021 and Saturday, January 1, 2022. City Offices and Library Hours. The Wauwatosa City Hall...
WAUWATOSA, WI

