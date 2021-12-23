Mason Council discusses insurance, police department

MASON — Employee health insurance and police department matters were the major topics of discussion when members of the Mason Town Council held a special meeting recently.

Attending were Mayor Kristopher Clark, Recorder Mindy Kearns, and council members Barry Taylor, Bob Reed, Stephen Ohlinger and Sarah Stover. Absent was Jill Nelson.

Council members discussed employee health insurance for 2022. It was agreed to offer a Highmark West Virginia plan with employees paying a portion of the premium, $25 per week for individual plan, and $50 for family plan. The town previously paid 100 percent of the employee’s premium.

Clayton Gibbs was hired as a police patrolman, effective Dec. 19. He is a certified officer who previously worked for Mason, prior to moving to Texas.

The council also approved police contract changes, including a non-compete agreement for officers, with the range being within a 100-mile radius of the police department. The non-compete clause will be effective for one year from the time the officer leaves the department.

Stover announced the Christmas house decorating contest winners. They included Tonia Scarberry, first place winner of $100; Homer Newell, second place winner of $75; Jenni Neal, third place winner of $50; and Bill Davis, honorable mention.

A regular meeting was held days earlier, with all officials attending.

Mayor Clark updated council members on the work being done by the grant committee. He also reported the guardrail at the corner of Adams and Second streets had been repaired at no cost to the town.

Resident Tim Davis attended to discuss the condition of Fruth Lane. He said it had been over two years since any work had been done on it.

In other action, the council:

Heard a report that Patrolman Aaron Turner will leave for the police academy on Jan. 10;

Agreed to purchase a sign directing residents to the police department door; and,

Allotted up to $1,500 for additional Christmas decorations to be purchased for next year.

The next regular meeting will be held Jan. 6, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.