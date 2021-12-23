Daily Brief

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThree computer science and information technology students successfully implemented Amazon Alexa with Extron classroom audio/visual systems to allow for voice-controlled technology on campus. University Relations. Weather. Weather forecasts are provided by KU's Dr. Michael Davis and "Monsoon Mike" Regensburger. Mostly sunny, with a high near 37. Northwest wind 5...

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Emory University to begin semester virtually

ATLANTA — Emory University students will not be heading back to the classroom as quickly as they expected. As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge, Emory University’s president, Dr. Gregory Fenves has announced that the spring semester will begin virtually. The campus will open on January...
CBS Boston

Harvard Temporarily Closes Sporting Events To General Public

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) — Harvard University announced Tuesday it is now limiting spectators at sporting events through Jan. 23. Games will continue to be held as scheduled, but they will not be open to the general public. Instead, a “limited number” of guests of student-athletes and coaches will be allowed at indoor events. Anyone 12 and over attending events must show proof that they are fully vaccinated – only having a negative test is no longer acceptable. Masks will also be required. “The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans and the broader Harvard community is our top priority,” Harvard Athletics Director Erin McDermott said in a statement. “In coordination with University leadership and medical experts, we continue to adjust as circumstances develop, while remaining committed to preserving competitive opportunities for Harvard student-athletes.” Click here to read the new policy.
Washington Times-Herald

Area Briefs

The Barr-Reeve school board will meet at 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 16, to approve board policy updates; recommend assistant nurse pay; 2022 board meeting schedule.
EDUCATION
Business briefs

MP&F STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES 3 SENIOR PROMOTIONS. MP&F Strategic Communications announced that longtime employees Courtenay Rossi, Mary Ruth Raphael and Leigh Lindsey, APR, have taken on new roles within the company, effective immediately. Rossi is the new principal for the Washington, D.C., office, and Lindsey and Raphael have been named senior vice presidents.
BUSINESS

