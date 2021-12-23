Ten Hochman: Just how shockingly bad is Mizzou at 3-point shooting?

There’s incredibly sad news to share out of Jacksonville, Fla. regarding the death of a former college football star. Former UCF star running back Otis Anderson Jr. was reportedly killed in a shooting on Monday night. The shooting also left a woman injured. She was taken to the hospital. The...
The annual C.J. Betters/RBA Classic returns to the Community College of Beaver County’s Golden Dome this week.
In its 29th year of existence, the holiday high school basketball tournament is the longest running high school basketball tournament in Beaver County. This year’s iteration will take place Tuesday and Wednesday — with the first...
KENNESAW — Over its 16 years of existence, Kennesaw State University’s Department of Dance has seen its national reputation grow. That trend accelerated this week as Dance Magazine named two KSU Dance alumni to its annual Top 25 to Watch list.
Orlando Magic (7-26, 14th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (20-13, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Miami will try to keep its four-game home win streak intact when the Heat face Orlando. The Heat are 4-1 against the rest of their division. Miami scores 107.5 points and...
CHAMPAIGN — Kofi Cockburn's 25-point, 14-rebound performance in Illinois' Braggin' Rights win against Missouri marked the Illini center's fifth straight double-double and seventh of the season. It also earned Cockburn his first Big Ten Player of the Week honor this season the conference announced Monday. Cockburn shot 9 of...
After the Boise State football program was forced to withdraw from participating in the Arizona Bowl due to COVID-19 protocols, the MAC will release Central Michigan from its obligation to the bowl game, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger. The Chippewas are expected to play in the Sun Bowl...
AMES, Iowa — The Iowa State men’s basketball team moved up one spot higher in the top ten of the new AP rankings released Monday. The Cyclones (12-0) are ranked No. 8 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. Iowa State was picked to finish last in the Big 12 Conference this season, but after […]
Both Illinois basketball teams have called off their games this week because of COVID-19 cases on Illinois’ side. Early Monday morning, Illinois athletics announced the men’s basketball game vs. Florida A&M, scheduled for Wednesday, was canceled due to COVID-19 cases within the Illinois men’s basketball program. The game will not be rescheduled.
Athens jumped out to a 22-0 lead and never looked back against Pawnee in Game 2 of the Waverly Holiday Tournament. Athens will play Auburn at 10:30 am on Tuesday morning. Warriors win 67-27 over Pawnee.
Maryland men’s basketball will play Lehigh Tuesday evening after its previously scheduled matchup against Loyola Maryland was canceled on Friday due to COVID-19 protocols within the Greyhounds program. The Terps (6-4, 0-1 Big Ten Conference) have not played since a 70-68 win over then-No. 20 Florida on Dec. 12 at the Basketball Hall of Fame Invitational at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New ...
Comments / 0