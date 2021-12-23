ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

St Mirren chairman John Needham unhappy with SPFL over Celtic game going ahead

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSt Mirren chairman John Needham will write to the SPFL to call for...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why Zidane Iqbal’s Manchester United debut could be the inspiration south Asian footballers need

The Azeem Rafiq case shouldn’t only provide a wake-up call for cricket, because football clearly has lessons to learn too. That’s the view of Kash Siddiqi, the former Arsenal trainee who is now best known as the head of Football for Peace, an organisation that uses the sport as a vehicle for promoting inclusion and opportunities for footballers from the south Asian community. In a month that has seen Zidane Iqbal become the first south Asian player to run out for Manchester United – the 18-year-old made his debut after coming off the bench in the club’s Champions League tie...
WORLD
The Independent

Premier League spurns chance to improve itself amid Christmas Covid cancellations chaos

Rafa Benitez has a knack of distilling complex situations into a single, telling phrase. He was at it again this week when talking about Covid-related fixture chaos and the strain on players. “Money is managing the game,” the Everton manager said. “It’s quite complicated to find the right solution.”The solutions are relatively easy. The complication is the cost.The workload on players is too heavy, that much is clear. This is exacerbated by the pandemic. The underlying problems predate coronavirus and are only likely to get worse when things revert to normal. Clubs are happy to rake in the cash and...
UEFA
The Independent

West Ham suffered bad day at the office in Southampton defeat, says David Moyes

David Moyes admitted West Ham suffered a bad day at the office after they were beaten 3-2 by Southampton.A late header from Jan Bednarek condemned the Hammers to defeat after they had twice hauled themselves level in the Premier League clash at the London Stadium.Southampton took the lead after only eight minutes when Mohamed Elyounoussi finished from the edge of the penalty area.Substitute Michail Antonio equalised before James Ward-Prowse put Saints back in front with a penalty after Craig Dawson brought down Armando Broja.Said Benrahma swept the Hammers level again only for Bednarek to nod in a Ward-Prowse free-kick and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Goodwin
Person
John Needham
The Independent

Brendan Rodgers backs Leicester to bounce back from Carabao Cup disappointment

Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers is confident his players will bounce back quickly from their Anfield penalty shoot-out heartbreak to meet the considerable challenge of facing Premier League leaders Manchester City.The Foxes twice conceded a two-goal lead in the midweek Carabao Cup quarter-final against Liverpool – including an equaliser deep into added time – and then lost on spot-kicks.More injuries were sustained in the process – striker Jamie Vardy played the last 20 minutes with a tight hamstring while defenders Caglar Soyuncu and Ricardo Pereira were forced off – which does not make their task any easier on Boxing Day.Leicester...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Rangers 2-0 St Mirren: Champions restore six-point lead over rivals Celtic at the top of the table - with first-half strikes from Scott Wright and Alfredo Morelos extending the Ibrox outfit's unbeaten run to nine matches

The arrival of Giovanni van Bronckhorst has had much the same impact on Rangers as a booster jag. Now unbeaten in their last nine games, the Ibrox team have built up a stubborn resistance to damaging outside forces. In the last four days Scotland’s champions and their Celtic title rivals...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chairman#Saints#Spfl#The Visit#Celtic#Covid
fourfourtwo.com

Alfredo Morelos stars as Rangers maintain six-point lead with win over St Mirren

Alfredo Morelos continued his fine form under new Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst with another goal in a routine 2-0 cinch Premiership win over St Mirren. With attendances capped to 500 due to government restrictions, Ibrox echoed to cheers in the 13th minute when attacker Scott Wright headed the hosts into the lead and again in the 26th minute when the Colombia forward hammered in his sixth goal in eight games under the Dutchman.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

Lewis Ferguson completes comeback victory as Aberdeen reach top six

Aberdeen came from behind to earn a 2-1 cinch Premiership win over Covid-hit Dundee at Pittodrie which moved them into the top six. Leigh Griffiths’ 30-yard free-kick was a fantastic opener for Dundee, but the visitors were open at the back and allowed Ryan Hedges a scrappy equaliser just five minutes later, with Lewis Ferguson putting his side in front with 20 minutes to go.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
fourfourtwo.com

Hibernian claim comfortable win at Dundee United

Hibernian remained fifth in the cinch Premiership table with a comfortable 3-1 win over Dundee United at Tannadice. Shaun Maloney’s men opened the scoring in the first half through Kevin Nisbet with Chris Cadden netting their second after the break.
SOCCER
SkySports

Scottish Premiership: Celtic and Rangers dominate team of the week with Motherwell, St Mirren, Hearts and St Johnstone also featuring

Rangers are six points clear of Celtic going into the winter break, while St Johnstone are left two points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership. Giovanni van Bronckhorst's impressive start to life as Rangers boss continued with a win over St Mirren, while Ange Postecoglou's side kept up the pressure by beating St Johnstone 3-1.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

It’s lacking class – Dundee boss unhappy with rejected request to call off game

Dundee manager James McPake felt the SPFL put both sides at risk by rejecting a request for their cinch Premiership trip to Aberdeen to be postponed. The Dens Park side travelled north with a depleted squad after a positive Covid-19 test in their camp, with five further players deemed to be close contacts and also ruled out.
SPORTS
fourfourtwo.com

Jim Goodwin focusing on incomings for St Mirren in January

St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin hopes to add to his squad in January and is not looking to move anyone on. The Buddies finished their 2021 schedule in difficult circumstances with a number of players in self-isolation or just coming out of a 10-day quarantine ahead of their 2-0 defeat by Rangers on Boxing Day.
SOCCER
fourfourtwo.com

Robbie Neilson rued lack of fans as Hearts faced nervy finish after flying start

Hearts manager Robbie Neilson admits the lack of supporters played its part as his team faced a nervy ending to their 2-1 Boxing Day victory over Ross County. The hosts came flying out of the blocks at an empty Tynecastle – where Hearts opted not to open the doors to a reduced 500 crowd for logistical reasons – and opened the scoring in the fourth minute through Michael Smith.
PREMIER LEAGUE
fourfourtwo.com

5 things we learned from the cinch Premiership action on Boxing Day

The cinch Premiership Boxing Day fixtures took place under strange circumstances with fans and squads affected by the upsurge in Covid-19 cases. On the park, Rangers, Celtic, Hearts, Motherwell and Hibernian all stayed in the top five with victories, while Aberdeen leapfrogged Dundee United by beating their opponents’ city rivals.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy