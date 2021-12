The Tennessee Lady Vols are set to take on their third in-state opponent this month after beating both Tennessee Tech and East Tennessee State in December already. The No. 10 Lady Vols (10-1) face Chattanooga (2-11) Monday (6:30 p.m., SEC Network+) in Thompson-Boling Arena. It's Tennessee's fourth of five straight home games this month. It will be the first time Tennessee has faced the Mocs since 2015.

TENNESSEE STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO