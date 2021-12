The family who has owned the Cap Liquor store across from Nationals Park (map) for more than two decades is looking to add more housing to the South Capitol Street corridor. A zoning application has been filed to replace the building and parking lot with a 10-story, 49-unit development with 3,500 square feet of ground-floor retail and 4,560 square feet of second-floor office space. The development will also incorporate the façade of the rowhouse at 1307 South Capitol Street SW.

RETAIL ・ 6 DAYS AGO