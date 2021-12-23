ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Uncharted movie gets its second trailer in time for Christmas

By Ben Borthwick
Videogamer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePlayStation Productions has dropped the second trailer for the upcoming Uncharted movie starring Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg. The second trailer is in a similar vein to the first one from October, but teases a few more story beats fans can expect when the movie hits cinema screens this February. For...

