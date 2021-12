COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Northgate community was the latest group out of the many others across the Brazos Valley to put on a toy drive this holiday season. While some are using the final weekend before Christmas to complete their holiday shopping, others are still making donations to benefit the less fortunate. Roughly 40 Northgate businesses participated in a toy drive organized by the West Church Market, and they rounded up everything they collected Sunday afternoon.

