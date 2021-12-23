ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Seniors Invited to Aging Partners Events

Lincoln, Nebraska
Lincoln, Nebraska
 5 days ago

Aging Partners invites senior citizens and the public to attend a variety of senior-focused activities and classes in Lincoln and Lancaster County from December 27 through January 2, 2022:

Monday, December 27

  • Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Art books, games and cards, Firth Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Color and create class, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Musical performance by pianist Deb Hoggatt, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • “Classic MARX Toys” presentation by Mitch Sump, Firth Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • New Year’s party, Firth Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.

Tuesday, December 28

  • Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Exercise with Barb, Northeast Senior Center – 9:15 a.m.
  • Adult coloring, Northeast Senior Center – 9:30 a.m.
  • Introduction to Spanish class, Downtown Senior Center – 9:45 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • The Book Worms club, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:15 a.m.
  • Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance (Level I), Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
  • Exercise with Mitzi class, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • Rummikub, Bennet Senior Center – 11:15 a.m.
  • Winter trivia, Bennet Senior Center – 1 p.m.
  • Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance (Level II), Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 1 p.m.

Wednesday, December 29

  • Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior Walking Warriors, Hickman Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Senior Health Promotion UNMC Health Clinic (footcare only), Vermeer Education Center – 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
  • BINGO, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • BINGO, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • New Year’s Eve party featuring musical performance by Mike McCracken, Lake Street Senior Center – 10:30 a.m.
  • BINGO, Belmont Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • Winter trivia, Hickman Senior Center – 10:45 a.m.
  • “Healthy Eating” Aging Partners nutrition presentation, Hickman Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.

Thursday, December 30

  • Dominoes, Rummikub, SkipBo, Pitch and cards, Belmont Senior Center – 9 a.m.
  • Exercise with Barb, Northeast Senior Center – 9:15 a.m.
  • Games and cards, Bennet Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • New Year’s Board Game Bash, Downtown Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • New Year’s Eve party, Northeast Senior Center – 10 a.m.
  • Tai Chi: Moving for Better Balance (Level I), Eastridge Presbyterian Church – 11 a.m.
  • Holiday craft activity, Belmont Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • “Classic MARX Toys” presentation by Mitch Sump, Bennet Senior Center – 11 a.m.
  • New Year’s Eve party, Belmont Senior Center – 12:15 p.m.
  • New Year’s trivia, Bennet Senior Center – 1 p.m.

Friday, December 31

Aging Partners offices and senior centers are closed for the New Year’s holiday

Senior Center Meal Schedule (reservations required two working days in advance):

Asian Senior Center (402-477-3446): (third Wednesday of each month only) at 10 a.m.

Belmont Senior Center (402-441-7990): Monday – Friday at noon

Bennet Senior Center (402-416-7693): Tuesdays and Thursdays at noon

Downtown Senior Center (402-441-7154): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Firth Senior Center (402-416-7693): Mondays at 11:30 a.m.

Hickman Senior Center (402-416-7693): Wednesdays at 11:30 a.m.

Lake Street Senior Center (402-441-7157): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Northeast Senior Center (402-441-7151): Monday – Friday at 11:30 a.m.

Location addresses:

Aging Partners Fitness Center, 555 S. 9th St.

Asian Senior Center, 144 N. 44th St.

Belmont Senior Center, 1234 Judson St.

Bennet Senior Center, 970 Monroe St.

Downtown Senior Center, 1005 “O” St.

Eastridge Presbyterian Church, 1135 Eastridge Dr.

Firth Senior Center, 311 Nemaha St.

Hickman Senior Center, 115 Locust St.

Lake Street Senior Center, 2400 S. 11th St.

Northeast Senior Center, 6310 Platte Ave.

Vermeer Education Center, 4000 S. 84th St.

For information on classes or to register, call 402-441-7575. Roundtrip transportation is available for senior center meals and activities in Lincoln only by calling the centers directly (phone numbers listed in meal schedule). For more information on senior center events and activities, visit lincoln.ne.gov/MyCenterNews or call 402-441-7158.

Lincoln, Nebraska

Affordable Housing Milestone Achieved

Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird and community partners announced today the expansion of a Lincoln financial institution to leverage millions of dollars for affordable housing. Mayor Gaylor Baird said the expansion is major milestone in achieving the goals of the City of Lincoln Affordable Housing Coordinated Action Plan, which was approved by the City Council in December 2020.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

COVID-19 Risk Dial Remains in Mid-Orange

The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) today announced that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-orange for the third consecutive week. The orange position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading and the impact on the community is high. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
Lincoln, Nebraska

Lincoln, Nebraska

