Anecdotally, in the last weeks of 2021, the supply chain problems, encompassing a huge swath of issues, may be getting better. Containers seem to be moving out of port-side facilities more quickly, ie “dwell time” has been reduced. An important question is whether the increased attention from Washington, D.C. has helped, hindered, or been irrelevant. The answer I get is that the industry participants have upped their throughput games after sensing that the Feds were up to something, or could be.

AGRICULTURE ・ 9 HOURS AGO