“Pedal down”: Maren Morris teases some big things on the horizon in 2022

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt may not feel like it as country artists settle in for the holiday break this week, but a bustling new year is just around the corner, and many stars — like Maren Morris — have got big plans for 2022....

www.weisradio.com

nowdecatur.com

Maren Morris Wants To Start ‘Home Alone’ Christmas Tradition With Son

It hasn't happened yet because her son is still a little too young, but Maren Morris tells us about the tradition she hopes to start with Hayes in the future. “There was one thing that we did that I would like to make a tradition because it was so fun was, I was pregnant, but we went and saw Home Alone at the symphony, and they play the movie. And then the orchestra plays the score of the film, the John Williams score underneath it, and there was so many kids there with their parents that were seeing Home Alone for the first time and just like laughing and it was so heartwarming. And I was like, I was also really emotional and pregnant, so I was like, ‘We have to take Hayes to this and do this every year.'”
KBOE Radio

MAREN MORRIS TEASES NEW MUSIC IN 2022

It looks like Maren Morris fans are getting new music in the New Year. The singer shared a tease on social media to let fans know what’s coming. The eight-second clip starts with just the year “2022,” and the shows her walking past a car with a license plate that reads “Go.”
weisradio.com

“We love you”: Maddie & Tae postpone tour dates

Maddie & Tae are hitting pause on their upcoming tour. The duo has announced via Instagram that they are postponing dates on the CMT Next Women of Country: All Song No Static Tour “out of precaution” as Taylor Kerr, who is pregnant, has been placed on temporary bed rest. The singers assure that both the mother and baby are “doing great.”
State
California State
thesource.com

Candace Parker Reveals She and Her Wife Anna Petrakova are Expecting a Baby

2021 WNBA Champion Candace Parker hit Instagram announced she has reached her two-year wedding anniversary with Anna Petrakova. In addition, Parker and Petrakova are expecting their first child. This is the second child for Parker as she currently parents 12-year-old Lailaa. Happy Anniversary Моя жена! 2 years ago, I got...
rapradar.com

Video: Beatking Ft. 2 Chainz, Juicy J “SDAB”

Five months after dropping the single, Houston DJ and producer Beatking releases the accompanying video to “SDAB” featuring 2 Chainz and Juicy J. In the whimsical clip, Beatking’s depicted as a roach, while his collaborators commandeer a plethora of ladies drop it low and twerk. hilot. Making money online more...
UPI News

Diana Ross spends holidays with her kids, grandchildren

Dec. 27 (UPI) -- Diana Ross is spending the holidays with her family. The 77-year-old singer shared a photo Monday on Twitter of her family wearing matching pajamas as they pose in front of a Christmas tree. The picture features Ross' children Tracee Ellis Ross, Evan Ross, Chudney Ross and...
Person
Ryan Hurd
Person
Maren Morris
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
d1softballnews.com

Kobe Bryant, daughter Natalia models for the new Beyoncé collection

Natalia Bryant, daughter of Kobe, is the new testimonial of Ivy Park, a line created by Beyoncé. After Lourdes Leon and the heiress Eve Jobs, who took to the catwalk in the last fashion weeks, it seems that the series “art scions making their debut in fashion” is showing no signs of stopping. So much so that in the campaign of the line created by Queen B. in collaboration with Adidas, whose next drop will arrive on December 9th, the stars besides Natalia are Ava and Deacon Phillippe, children of Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe but also Blue Ivy, 9 years old and Rumi, 4, daughters of Beyoncé and Jay-Z. But there are also basketball players James Harden and Jalen Green, engaged in some dribbling. Sport and entertainment, the winning mix.
hotnewhiphop.com

Foxy Brown Fires Back At Fans Reigniting Jay-Z Romance Rumors

For the better part of three decades, rumors have swirled about Jay-Z and Foxy Brown. The two rappers collaborated on numerous occasions throughout the 90s, and Hov is credited with writing a handful of songs on Brown's debut record, Ill Na Na. But as is customary with almost all male-female collaborations, fans speculated that Brown and Hov were more than just coworkers.
goodhousekeeping.com

John Legend Shocks 'The Voice' Fans With Beyond-Epic News

The Voice two-part finale is officially here, and folks are on the edge of their seats to see who will be crowned the season 21 winner. In the meantime, coach John Legend has made his own exciting announcement that will be taking him on the road next year. On December...
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Aniston Explains Why She Never Had A ‘Breakdown’ Like Britney Spears In The 90s

In a new interview, Jennifer Aniston revealed the factors that allowed her to avoid public crises after rising to fame as Rachel Green on ‘Friends.’. Jennifer Aniston, 52, was America’s sweetheart while playing Rachel Green on Friends. And during the show’s ten-season run, as well as in the 15 years since, Jennifer has remained centered and humble while avoiding any public crises or incidents that have plagued other A-list stars like Britney Spears, Lindsay Lohan, and more. So, how did Jennifer do it? “A godsend of support — just so many evolved, positive people around me,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in an interview published on Wednesday, December 8.
