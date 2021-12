Affordable Housing was at the top of concerns for residents who completed a recent survey about where to spend American Rescue Plan monies. As inflation has set in and is no longer considered transitory, more and more residents, and the non-profits who serve them, are feeling a pinch on their wallets. This is especially aggravated in housing due to the population migration to Florida from other parts of the United States, which is creating a demand on housing.

BUSINESS ・ 9 DAYS AGO