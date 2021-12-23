ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiefs sign 2 players to the practice squad

By Charles Goldman
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
The Kansas City Chiefs have signed a pair of players to the practice squad ahead of their Week 16 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to the NFL’s official personnel notice for Wednesday, the Chiefs signed OT Paul Adams and WR Dalton Schoen to the practice squad. After a few recent transactions (Zayne Anderson and Elliott Fry), the team had some space on the practice squad to reinforce the depth of some positions where they’re currently dealing with COVID-19 issues.

Adams, a University of Missouri alum, took a pre-draft visit with the Chiefs back in 2019. He went undrafted and has bounced around the league ever since, but he did take a tryout with Kansas City last season amidst depth issues related to injuries and the COVID-19 pandemic. The team ultimately signed veteran OT Patrick Omameh instead.

The other player heading to the practice squad is a familiar face. Schoen spent the entire 2021 offseason in Kansas City after signing a reserve/future deal with the team, but he was released during 53-man roster cuts. The former Kansas State standout is a good option for the team because of his familiarity with the scheme, coaching staff and players.

These moves certainly serve the purpose of making this team a bit deeper and better situated for COVID-19 issues that may present themselves in the weeks leading up to the playoffs.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

