ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

loanDepot Brings Holiday Magic To More Than 1,000 Kids This Christmas

By Katie Jensen
nationalmortgageprofessional.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLoanDepot brought the magic of the holidays to life for more than 1,000 kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast. In the spirit of the season, loanDepot brought the magic of the holidays to life for more than 1,000 kids at the Boys & Girls Clubs of...

nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Letter to Santa brings Christmas magic to Westlake girl

Postal workers in Westlake worked together this week to make one little girl’s Christmas dreams come true. The United States Post Office’s annual Operation Santa program invites children in need to write letters to Santa that are then fulfilled by generous volunteers around the country. Kaycee Johnson, Westlake...
WESTLAKE, LA
derbyinformer.com

Family holiday traditions bring more than an experience

One thing that is definitely connected to creating long-lasting family memories over the Christmas season is often centered around traditions. So, I took the opportunity to explore what events, activities or moments people create with family traditions that turn into long-lasting memories. I learned not all of them are necessarily...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Holiday Magic#United Cerebral Palsy#Loandepot#Toys#Clubs
blockclubchicago.org

How You Can Help Buy Gifts For 1,000 Englewood Kids This Christmas

ENGLEWOOD — An Englewood native needs a little help from the community to reach his goal of buying Christmas presents and essentials for hundreds of South Side children. Servants For Hope, a non-profit that serves low-income families in marginalized communities by “changing the narrative,” will hold its sixth annual Holiday Giveaway 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at 63rd and Justine streets. Families can go to pick up wrapped presents.
CHICAGO, IL
York News-Times

1,000 socks for Christmas -- St. Joe's kids collect for those in need

YORK – What does a collection of 1,000 socks look like?. St. Joseph’s elementary kids certainly know because that’s what they have collected for those in need, at Christmastime. There were totes in the church, totes in the hallway . . . all filled to the brim...
YORK, NE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
891khol.org

Dancers’ Workshop Brings Back That Holiday Magic

Michaela Ellingson of Dancers' Workshop reflects on being a lifelong performer and the importance of self-discovery. Junior Repertory Company Director Michaela Ellingson (right) started off in Dancers' Workshop as a three-year-old. Now, she instills the importance of empowerment through performance as a staffer. (Courtesy of David Stubbs)
ENTERTAINMENT
CBS Pittsburgh

KD Sunday Spotlight: Scent With Love Uses Donated Flowers To Bring Joy To Others

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It’s common to see rows and rows of flowers at weddings, events and grocery stores. Well one local organization won’t let those beautiful bouquets go to waste. This week, we’re shining a light on this blooming non-profit that repurposes flowers to those who could use a smile. It’s called Scent with Love. President Ellen Gaus says the organization collects flower donations from weddings, events and grocery stores like Trader Joe’s. Then they deliver the flowers to those who could use a smile. Some organizations they have donated flowers to include Eden’s Farm, Hillman Cancer Center, the Ronald McDonald house, Harbour Senior Living, and dozens of other nursing homes, hospitals and non-profit organizations. For more information to volunteer, donate or suggest places to donate, contact Ellen at swlflowers@gmail.com or go to Scent with Love’s Facebook page.
CHARITIES
wdwinfo.com

The Holidays at Disney: Bringing the Disney Magic Home

As much as I love the holidays at Disney, the sad fact is that I won’t be able to enjoy it in the parks this year, and truth be told, the majority of us at home won’t be there for the actual holidays either. So, this week, I wanted to bring some of that Disney spirit home and see how we can add a bit of pixie dust to our personal celebrations.
LIFESTYLE
KSAT 12

South Side toy and bike event gives more than 1,000 gifts to local kids

SAN ANTONIO – Editor’s note: This story was published through a partnership between KSAT and Live From the Southside, a new local- and Latina-owned magazine that works to improve & expand community relationships through promoting events, stories and businesses. Mora-vation Ministry Toy & Bike Giveaway founder Fernando Mora...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
DogTime

5 Fun Things To Do With Your Dog In The Snow [VIDEOS]

If you have a dog who absolutely lives for the snow, you may be looking for ways to have fun with them outside during the winter season. There are plenty of activities to enjoy the winter weather, but if there's snow on the ground, it can be a chance for you and your dog to get creative with play time. The post 5 Fun Things To Do With Your Dog In The Snow [VIDEOS] appeared first on DogTime.
PETS
HOLAUSA

Cardi B enjoys Christmas Eve surrounded by family, stunning decorations, and a new puppy

Cardi B’s heart must be full of the Christmas spirit. The Dominican descent rapper took social media to share stunning photos of herself alongside her daughter and stepdaughter. The 29-year-old star striked several poses while smiling in front of her giant Christmas trees. The picture-perfect moment included her 3-year-old daughter Kulture and her husband Offset’s daughter, Kalea.
PETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy