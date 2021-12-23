ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Taco Bell Shocks Diehards With a Surprise Menu Item for One Week Only

By Emily Rella
Entrepreneur
Entrepreneur
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qFZHq_0dUdxCW800

Fast-food chain Taco Bell is known for its cult-favorite menu items and the chaos that often ensues when the menu adds or removes an on-again-off-again item like the fabled quesalupa .

Most recently, the chain entered the chicken sandwich wars . They put their spin on the sandwich genre that has had a chokehold on the industry over the past few years by introducing the crispy chicken taco, a departure from the brand’s somewhat classic Mexican fare.

But as customers’ wants and needs begin to shift, and the trend of fried and crispy chicken continues to reign supreme, Taco Bell is testing out another new menu item that might have consumers scratching their heads but nevertheless, running to purchase.

Related: Taco Bell is Rolling Out A Subscription Service That Will Give Fans a Taco a Day

For one week only, beginning January 6, Taco Bell will be rolling out bone-in chicken wings.

The wings, which come five to an order alongside with a side of spicy ranch, are “coated in flavorful Mexican queso seasoning” and will only be available after 2 p.m. for $5.99 a pop.

“Taco Bell is no stranger to taking a familiar favorite and putting a unique spin on it (Nacho Fries, anyone?!) and Wings are the latest creation from the test kitchen masterminds,” the company expressed in a statement .

Alongside debuting new menu items, Taco Bell has also been doling out freebies to fans all year.

Related: John Daly's Absurd $500 Taco Bell Order is Going Viral: 'Don't Drink and Order Taco Bell'

The chain most recently ran its “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion amid the World Series where all customers were entitled to one free taco after Ozzie Albies of the Atlanta Braves stole a base during Game 1 of the World Series.

Taco Bell also piloted a new subscription service in limited locations that gives members one free taco a day.

Taco Bell is a part of Yum! Brands, which also operates KFC, Pizza Hut and WingStreet.

Yum! was up over 26.84% year over year as of Wednesday morning.

Related: Taco Bell is Handing Out Free Tacos Next Week -- Here's How to Get Yours

Comments / 251

Bryan Ackeret
4d ago

they need to bring back an original menu item it was a loose meat sandwich called a Bell Beefer. basically it was taco meat on a bun and they were really good.

Reply(11)
25
Skyler A. McNeely
4d ago

They Need To Stay Away From Wings And Bring Back The Mexican Pizza And The Nacho Fries Year Round

Reply(10)
74
Scotty912
3d ago

I haven't eaten taco bell since they got rid of the steak house burrito , only way they'd get me back as a customer would be to bring it back

Reply(3)
9
Related
Mashed

The Rumors Are True: Taco Bell Is Bringing Back Its Mexican Pizza

A devastating wrong is finally being righted. Taco Bell's beloved Mexican Pizza will once again be back on store menus in April or May of 2022, says food blogger Markie_devo on his Instagram page. Cue lines around the corner. People have been missing their Mexican Pizzas something fierce!. Although a...
RESTAURANTS
mashed.com

The Discontinued Menu Item McDonald's Employees Couldn't Stand

Working in the fast food industry isn't all about flipping patties and eating free food as some might believe. Employees must focus on getting orders done quickly, correctly, and efficiently to ensure the line at the drive-thru isn't stuck at a standstill. They also tend to customers who may have a poor attitude, complicated order, or even worse, both. It takes patience and diligence from all employees to handle a rush, from the cashiers up front to the cooks in the back and all in between.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free Big Macs Today

You might be familiar with the annual tradition of tweeting about how interest in Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas is You" goes from non-existent to almost impossibly huge. While that's probably true for most any holiday-themed song—are you rocking out to the "Monster Mash" in June?—it's pretty pronounced in a song as popular as "All I Want for Christmas is You."
RESTAURANTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
John Daly
Person
Ozzie Albies
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Free Food Every Week for the Rest of the Year

Running a string of daily or weekly discounts is the fast food thing to do through the holidays. Both McDonald's and Popeye's are running 12 straight days of deals this month. So, of course, Wendy's is also doing something similar. Though, it's not taking the advent calendar-style approach to burger...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Tacos#Braves#Chicken Sandwich#Food Drink#Taco Bell Shocks Diehards#Mexican#Nacho Fries#Wings#Taco Bell Order Is#Pizza Hut#Wingstreet
Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Subway Changes Name of Popular Menu Item

Customers scouring the Subway menu for the fan-favorite Protein Bowl may find themselves a little confused, as the beloved sandwich chain has changed the name of their Protein Bowls to No Bready Bowls. While Subway did not make an official announcement regarding the name change, Chew Boom suggested the decision was to help Subway "differentiate themselves from the competition."
RESTAURANTS
Food Beast

Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Is Making a Return

When Taco Bell first discontinued its Mexican Pizza from menus back in November 2020, anguished fans caused an uproar online. Who knew that there was such a large contingent of folks who loved the Mexican Pizza? Since then, fans have fussed and clamored for the fan-favorite to come back. Looks...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Business Insider

Burger King will sell Whoppers at a throwback price of 37 cents this weekend

Burger King announced Thursday it will sell Whoppers for just 37 cents to celebrate the signature burger's 64th birthday. On December 3 and 4, customers can buy a Whopper for the original price through Burger King's app or website. The deal is only available to members of the chain's rewards program, and the special price is limited to one per customer during the birthday bash. Prices vary by location, but a Whopper in Rochester, New York currently costs $6.19.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Food for 12 Days Straight

The 12 days of Christmas might've had gold rings and a partridge in a pear tree, but you know what it didn't have? Fried chicken sandwiches and Cajun fries. To celebrate the holiday season, the venerated New Orleans-based fast food chain is kicking things off with the 12 Days of Popeyes.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Was The Most Popular McDonald's Order Of 2021

As a fast food company with an established presence in different parts of the world, McDonald's has managed to make an impression among its fans who continue to cheer for its popular menu items. According to Reader's Digest, some of the most successful dishes at McDonald's that have appealed to customers in the past include the McGriddles breakfast sandwich, the Double Cheeseburger, the Egg McMuffin, the Happy Meal, and the Big Mac. What's worth noting is that certain items have become strongly associated with the brand such as the Happy Meal, a menu item that was launched in the United States in 1979 and is sold with a toy and food options such as a burger, potato fries, and a beverage (via Insider).
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Closing Its Last All-You-Can-Eat Fried Chicken Buffet

Long before Popeyes disrupted the world of fast food with Thrillist's personal favorite fried chicken sandwich, the Louisiana-style fast food joint claimed ownership to a much more under-the-radar phenomenon. Unbeknownst to many, Popeyes had several buffets, and while one by one they closed down, a final Louisiana-based outpost stood—until now, that is.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

Burger King Removing Multiple Menu Items Soon

Burger King is readying itself for some significant menu changes in coming months. Parent company Restaurant Brands International, who also owns Popeyes and Tim Horton's, is looking to streamline the ordering at Burger King and eliminate "sandwich builds" that are complicated and doing more in the design of the general menu to make ordering simpler for the customer.
RESTAURANTS
gobankingrates.com

How to Get Your Free Big Mac From McDonald’s

On Dec. 13, McDonald’s embraced the power of influencer marketing with an impromptu promotion sparked by none other than one of the most famous songstresses of the holiday season, Mariah Carey. In a tweet, McDonald’s offered to give free Big Macs to customers if Mariah Carey retweeted that same...
RESTAURANTS
Entrepreneur

Entrepreneur

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Entrepreneurs are business owners, creators and thought leaders everywhere building exciting ventures, reshaping entire industries for the better, and rewriting the rules of success. Entrepreneur helps them grow their businesses and realize their best selves and lives through inspiring stories of real people, valuable resources, how-to content, books, podcasts, videos, coaching and more.

 https://www.entrepreneur.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy