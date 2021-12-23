The third quarter was a weak period for stocks, but it wasn’t a bad one for the hedge funds. Though hedge fund performance was not as strong as witnessed in the first and second quarters of this year, it still was able to outperform the index. Funds on the Citco platform gave an overall weighted average return of 1.15% in Q3 compared to 8.25% in Q1 and 6% in Q2. Event-driven were the best performing funds in Q3. Let’s take a look at the ten best performing hedge funds in Q3.

Q3 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more

Ten Best Performing Hedge Funds In Q3

We have used the quarterly return data (from insidermonkey.com ) to rank the ten best performing hedge funds in Q3. These are the ten best performing hedge funds in Q3:

Shah Capital Management (>13%)

Founded in 2005, this company specializes in global investment services. Shah Capital Management is managed by Himanshu H. Shah, who founded Shah Capital after working for 10 years at UBS. Its top four holdings are: Antero Resources, Renesola, China Yuchai International and Genworth Financial. Shah Capital Management has a portfolio value of over $369 million and is headquartered in Raleigh, N.C.

Third Point (>13%)

Founded in 1995, it is an investment adviser that employs a flexible, opportunistic investment style. Third Point focuses on event-driven, value-oriented investing. Third Point is managed by Daniel Loeb. Its top four holdings are: Upstart Holdings, Sentinelone, Danaher and Pg&e. Third Point has a portfolio value of over $18 billion and is headquartered in New York.

Peconic Partners LLC (>13%)

Founded in 2000, it is a private investment firm that aims to mitigate risk and maximize return. Peconic Partners is managed by William Harnisch. Its top four holdings are: Quanta Services, Wesco International, Dycom Industries and Mastec. Peconic Partners LLC has a portfolio value of over $1.12 billion and is headquartered in New York

SailingStone Capital Partners (>16%)

Founded in 2013, it is an investment advisory firm that focuses on offering investment solutions in the global natural resources sector. SailingStone Capital Partners is managed by Mackenzie B. Davis and Kenneth L. Settles Jr. Its top four holdings are: Antero Resources, Range Resources, Turquoise Hill Resources, and Pdc Energy. SailingStone Capital Partners has a portfolio value of over $395 million and is headquartered in Houston.

Adams Street Partners (>17%)

Founded in 1972, it is a private market investment management firm that provides comprehensive solutions to its investors. Adams Street Partners is known for strong performance and a disciplined investment approach of valuing quality over quantity. Adams Street Partners is managed by Jeffrey Diehl. Its top four holdings are: Rimini Street, Paylocity Holding, Icosavax and Q2 Holdings. Adams Street Partners has a portfolio value of over $779 million and is headquartered in Chicago.

Theleme Partners (>24%)

Founded in 2009, it is an investment management and advisory services firm. Theleme Partners is managed by Patrick Degorce. Its top five holdings are: Moderna, Wells Fargo & Company, Meta Platforms, Alcoa and T-Mobile US. Theleme Partners has a portfolio value of over $3.5 billion and is headquartered in London.

Ursa Fund Management (>27%)

Founded in 2013, it is an investment adviser that serves as an adviser to Ursa Fund Partners. Ursa Fund Management is managed by Andrew Hahn. Its top five holdings are: Macquarie Infrastructure, Macquarie Infrastructure (PUT), Pershing Square Tontine Holdings , Pershing Square Tontine Holdings (CALL) and Vmware (CALL). Ursa Fund Management has a portfolio value of over $280 million and is headquartered in San Francisco.

Knoll Capital Management (>32%)

Founded in 1987, it is a venture capital firm that invests in companies that focus on the information technology sector. Knoll Capital Management is managed by Fred Knoll. Its top five holdings are: Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding, Applied Therapeutics, Entera Bio, Orgenesis and Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings. Knoll Capital Management has a portfolio value of over $200 million and is headquartered in New York.

Cerberus Capital Management (>38%)

Founded in 1992, it is among the biggest private investment firms. It has built a reputation in deep value and distressed investing. Cerberus Capital Management is managed by Stephen Feinberg. Its top five holdings are: Albertsons Companies, Deutsche Bank Ag, Frontier Communications Pare, Nextier Oilfield Solutions, and Altice USA. Cerberus Capital Management has a portfolio value of over $5.9 billion and is headquartered in New York.

Kuvari Partners (>40%)

Founded in 2016, it is an investment fund that offers investment advisory and portfolio management services. Vikram Kumar is the founder and chief investment officer at Kuvari Partners. The fund gave a return of over 20% last year and has a portfolio value of over $62 million. Kuvari Partners’ top five holdings are: Roku, Square, Tio Tech, Upstart Holdings and Farfetch. Kuvari Partners is headquartered in London.