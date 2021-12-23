ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colt Cabana Discusses Producing Work He Does Behind-The-Scenes In AEW

By Andrew Ravens
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColt Cabana recently appeared as a guest on the Into The Danger Zone podcast for an in-depth interview. During it, he talked about being a backstage producer...

Big E Remembers Brodie Lee

Big E is remembering the late Brodie Lee. Lee appeared in AEW as the leader of The Dark Order, but tragically, he passed away last December due to complications with his lungs. You can read the statement by the WWE Champion here:. “One year ago today, Jon Huber, one of...
Baron Corbin Comments On Getting Death Threats During Angle With Becky Lynch

During a recent appearance on the “Out of Character with Ryan Satin” podcast, Baron Corbin commented on getting death threats during an angle with Becky Lynch, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On social media’s impact on wrestlers and getting death threats...
Who is the son of Brodie Lee? Is he working in AEW?

AEW play-by-play announcer Tony Schiavone reported on his ‘What Happened When’ podcast that the business had recruited eight-year-old Brodie Lee Jr. to a contract with the intention of putting him on the company’s stable when he is of legal age. Lee Jr. is the child of AEW...
WWE Supershow Results From MSG: Multiple Wrestlers Miss Show Due To COVID & More

We have the following results from WWE’s SuperShow event (house show) that took place on Sunday night live from Madison Square Garden in New York City. Unfortunately, due to the rise in COVID-19 cases, multiple wrestlers such as Seth Rollins, Becky Lynch, Big E. and more were unable to compete at the show. Therefore, WWE called an audible and had to change the card with a couple surprises such as “The Rated R Superstar” Edge appearing, along with Kevin Owens and more.
Nyla Rose Helping Marvel For Their Thunderbird Comic

Marvel has officially announced that AEW Superstar Nyla Rose is helping them write a new comic. She is being credited for her work in the “Giant Size X-Men: Thunderbird #1” series. Rose has been working with Steve Orlando and artist David Cutler on the comic. Orlando said,. “At...
More Details On WWE’s Recent COVID-19 Outbreak

A new report from The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has offered some additional information on the recent COVID-19 outbreak in WWE. Firstly, the report notes that despite WWE being forced to push back the date of their upcoming live event in Laval, Quebec, the company will be going ahead with their live event in Toronto on December 29th. However, COVID-19 precautions will still cause some issues for WWE, after it was decided that all indoor buildings with a capacity of over 1,000 seats in Ontario will have to have their capacity limited by 50%. As a result of this decision, WWE will have to find a way to cut the tickets for the event down as there are currently 7,178 tickets in circulation for an available attendance of 5,000. It was also noted that even if this event was not cancelled, there is a growing concern in both WWE and AEW that COVID-19 restrictions could cause issues for their touring schedule going forward.
ROH News & Notes, MLW Releases Free Matches, EC3 Note, More

You can check out the lineup for this weekend’s episode of ROH TV below:. * ROH Women’s World Title Match: Rok-C (c) vs. Holidead. * 12 Man Christmas Surprise Tag Team Bout: Team Josh Woods vs. Team Brian Johnson. Team members will be chosen at random. Kevin Eck...
Cody Rhodes’s character arc has potential to be a great story

Storytelling has a special place in professional wrestling. It’s one of the reasons why AEW continues to receive praise heading into the company’s third year. The “Hangman” Adam Page story was one of the best seen in wrestling of late, but there’s another that will be looked back upon in favorable fashion and that is what is being seen with Cody Rhodes. When it’s said and done this story could be the best seen yet from All Elite Wrestling.
New Steel Cage Match Main Event Set For WWE Live Holiday Tour Show At MSG

A new main event is now set. As noted earlier this evening, significant changes were being made to the WWE Live Holiday Tour stop at the Mecca of pro wrestling — Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York. Due to the COVID-19 variant that recently hit WWE...
WWE Informs Wrestlers That COVID-19 Testing Is No Longer Required

WWE is dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak that has impacted house shows and Monday’s RAW. Several top WWE stars are on the sidelines right now due to them having been in contact with someone who has tested positive or tested positive themselves. According to Fightful Select, WWE is no...
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE Raw

WWE invades the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, MI for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw. Here is what’s on tap for tonight’s show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – Austin Theory vs. Finn Balor. – Damian Priest will defend the United States title...
VIDEOS: This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation + Being The Elite

You can check out this week’s episode of AEW Dark: Elevation below. The following matches are featured:. * The Dark Order (Alan “5” Angels, Evil Uno, Stu Grayson) vs. The Gunn Club. * The Dark Order (Alex Reynolds, John Silver & 10) vs. Fodder, JR Miller &...
Backstage RAW News – Names Backstage, Match Back On, More

As we reported earlier here on eWn, there are expected to be some rewrites for tonight’s episode of RAW, with some talents not being able to appear due to COVID-19. Big E, Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Bobby Lashley, Seth Rollins and Zelina Vega all missed yesterday’s RAW live event.
The Office Star Rainn Wilson Calls Out AEW’s Sting

The Office star Rainn Wilson is interested in a match with AEW Superstar Sting. Wilson took to Twitter on Friday and revealed that not only will he face the WWE Hall of Famer and AEW Superstar, but he’ll emerge victorious. He said,. “Someday I will wrestle Sting. And I...
Omos Reportedly Not Backstage At Monday’s RAW Broadcast

According to multiple sources, WWE Superstar Omos was not in attendance at Monday’s WWE RAW TV tapings, despite being advertised to face AJ Styles in a singles match. With Omos absent, Styles went on to face Apollo Crews instead. According to reports, Omos was backstage initially for Monday’s show in Detroit, but later left and flew home before the show began for undisclosed reasons.
Scotty Riggs Discusses Teaming With Buff Bagwell As The American Males In WCW

During a recent appearance on the “Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling” podcast, Scotty Riggs commented on teaming up with Buff Bagwell as the American Males in WCW, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On working with Bagwell: “Again, we clicked. It...
Shawn Michaels Comments On The Initial Fan Reaction To WWE NXT 2.0, More

During a recent appearance on the “Instinct Culture with Denise Salcedo” podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels commented on the initial fan reaction to WWE NXT 2.0, what kind of role he played during the transition, and more. You can check out some highlights from the interview below:
